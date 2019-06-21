OFFERS
Little League All-Star Major preview: Chino Valley confident going into Monday opener
Little League

Chino Valley All-Star Freddy Garcia looks on after fielding a grounder during a drill at the team’s practice on Thursday, June 20, at the Chino Valley Community Center Park. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 12:59 a.m.

CHINO VALLEY — Manager Adam Schuster and his Chino Valley all-stars are ready more than ever to kick off their all-star campaign at the District 10 Little League Major’s Tournament on Monday.

The team will have its hands full in the tournament opener where it takes on Bagdad, who is historically a strong side due to their abundance of travel ball players. However, Schuster is looking forward to the challenge as his all-stars believe they can make a deep run despite this core group of players not faring so well last year in the 11U tournament.

“I think we should be competitive,” Schuster said. “We got three or four pretty good pitchers that should hold their own with anybody and we got a fairly strong batting order as far as having confidence in every one of those kids that when they’re at the plate, they’ll do their job and give it 110 %.”

Blake Roskoph will be at the focal point of Chino Valley’s pitching staff while Ivan Schuster, Freddy Garcia and Ben Sibole are pitchers Adam Schuster will also rely heavily on in sticky situations.

When asked why Chino Valley has an advantage over the rest of the competition, Roskoph, as confident as he could be, put it very simply.

“Our team is better and more athletic. We hit harder and we throw harder,” Roskoph said.

On top of playing with a chip on their shoulder, Adam Schuster said there are many keys to winning the championship but the road won’t be easy as they’d have to go through stiff competition like Bagdad and defending champion Prescott.

“We need good at-bats, throwing strikes and just giving it 110% I stress to the kids.” Adam Schuster said. “We simply started practicing that whatever it is, give it all you got, whether its running the bases, pitching, fielding … I just want them to go on out there, dig deep an leave it all out on the field.”

First pitch for the opener against Bagdad is set for 5:30 p.m. at Bill Vallely Field. Winner of that game will advance to the first round of the winner’s bracket to take on Wickenburg on Tuesday.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

