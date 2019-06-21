Letter: Thank you Prescott VA
Editor:
This letter is long overdue for the amazing staff at the Prescott VA.
I want to express my true thanks for how I was always treated in such a professional and caring manner. I always felt that I was their only concern. I know this is how they treat all their patients: Although I have left the area, my brother has and still is getting amazing care.
There are too many names to thank, but the Gold team, emergency area, CLC #1 and the social services department, audio department, the hard working lab and pharmacy teams ... and I just want to thank you all.
Prescott is blessed to have such a wonderful facility. Thank you again.
Robert B. Goode
Former Prescott Resident
