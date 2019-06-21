OFFERS
Letter: Remember at election time

Originally Published: June 21, 2019 8:35 p.m.

Editor:

Mayor Mengarelli, Billie Orr, Steve Sischka and Jim Lamerson have made it very clear that they are primarily interested in satisfying the requirements of Arizona Eco Development in order to close a deal. They are not concerned with the interests and desires of the overwhelming majority of Prescott citizens.

Unfortunately, they are running virtually unopposed for re-election. This does not mean we have to vote for them. I will be voting for Cathey Rusing, the only candidate to state clearly her position on the Dells (see “Council hopefuls discuss Granite Dells at forum”, Daily Courier June 13, 2019). Our incumbents pussyfooted all around the issue, talking about other open space. Mr. Sischka and Mr. Lamerson continue to harp on private property rights. No one is infringing on Arizona Eco Development’s rights. They have the right to use/develop their property within the scope of established zoning. They want us, the City of Prescott, to annex their property, make zoning changes favorable to them and provide improvements (streets, sewers, running water, etc.).

We, the City of Prescott, have no obligation to do any of this. All we, City of Prescott, get for giving them, Arizona Eco Development, what they want is some additional tax income. And that’s not guaranteed. If you are not happy with these pro developer incumbents, do not vote for them. Do not “X” the ballot next to their names. Also, leave messages for them, 928-777-1100, letting them know they are not representing us.

Richard Rosenfiels

Prescott

