Local horsemen lament loss of racing at Arizona Downs

Trainer Stacy Campo with one of her horses, Midnight Officer. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 10:10 p.m.

The suspension of Arizona Downs’ summer season due to the off-track betting signal fight is a disappointment, said trainer Stacy Campo.

“… especially for people like me who own a farm here too,” Campo said. “We breed to run in Arizona year-round. We are breeders. There’s a few huge farms here that strictly have Arizona-bred horses and, you know, we’re trying to keep it alive and unfortunately when we’re only forced to run seven months out of the year at a different racetrack, it was kind of nice to be able to run up here and to have year-round racing.”

Work to refurbish the track and its complex, 10501 E. Highway 89A, started in early January after the facility had been closed for the previous nine years because of the bankruptcy of the former Yavapai Downs. The overhauled track held its grand opening on May 24, 2019, with a full schedule of races set through the beginning of September.

However, because of issues surrounding fair and equal access to out-of-state racing signals for the track’s off-betting system, the remainder of the 2019 horseracing season at Arizona Downs is being cancelled after the Sunday, June 23, races.

Arizona Downs is owned by Joe Jackson and brothers Tom, Dave and Mike Auther.

National Horseman’s Benevolent & Protective Association Inc. President and Chairman of the Board Leroy Gessmann called it a very unfortunate situation that the Auther brothers found themselves in, and he said he also understands the concerns of the investor.

Campo said the suspension of racing is going to affect her quite a bit financially. In addition to being a trainer and having horses and running for purse money, Arizona Downs opening in the summertime allowed the team to make money breeding horses, she said. Normally, it received breed money from the state during a small section of the year at Turf Paradise, but with the addition of Arizona Downs, the state paid them to run horses born in Arizona, Campo said.

The season’s suspension is going to be a big burden on everyone who was planning on having a summer income, Gessmann said. A lot of jobs are involved between the staff at Arizona Downs and all the people who work directly with the horses including grooms, exercise riders and assistant trainers, he said.

“All of us were counting on having an income from this business for the summer,” Gessmann said. “It’s pretty devastating.”

Gessmann said he hopes to have Arizona Downs back open for the 2020 season, stating he thinks there is a definite need in Arizona for the track. It has been well-received by the community, and the horsemen enjoy coming and staying for the three months as opposed to shipping out to other states.

Going to other states is costly, Campo said. It costs about $1,200 just to go one direction, and with her horses being breed horses, she tends to keep close to home, she said.

“A lot of times, I just turn my horses out in the summertime and then get them freshened up to run at Turf Paradise,” Campo said.

