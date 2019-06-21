Hamilton: We’ve gone from FDR to JFK to LBJ to WTF

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Donald of Orange kicked off his 2020 campaign in Orlando, prompting Creepy Joe, Bolshevik Bernie, Elizabeth Wahoo Warren and Mayor Pete to vow to defeat him. Is this roster of presidential candidates the best we can do? In 75 years, we have gone from FDR to JFK to LBJ to WTF.

Toronto Raptor fans rioted at their victory celebration after two people were wounded by four gunshots that rang out. The street shooting marked the official beginning of the NBA off-season. Last night, the NBA held its annual College Player Draft, or as the Kardashians call it, The Bachelor.

O.J. Simpson basked in the attention he received by opening a Twitter account this week. With seven hundred thousand followers already, O.J.’s Twitter Page has begun drawing serious offers from advertisers. There’s a garden weed killer called Get Off My Patio! that O.J. was born to endorse.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was hit by a recall petition over the homeless problem downtown. Health experts are warning that homeless living conditions are so filthy that it could result in a bubonic plague outbreak. People in Beverly Hills heard the news and got excited over how skinny they will get.

The DEA seized 175,000 pounds of cocaine aboard a cargo ship at the Port of Philadelphia on Tuesday. Taking that much cocaine off the streets had swift consequences. The next day there was a massive walkout by Philadelphia restaurant customers over the slow service.

Congress held hearings Thursday on reparations for descendants of slaves. Native American activists howled. If Indians received reparations based on ancestry, the Choctaws would receive Mississippi, Cherokees would be given back Georgia, and Elizabeth Warren the Shire of Nottingham.

Joe Biden visited the historic gay bar The Stonewall Inn in New York on Thursday. The bar is the site of a famous gay riot against police brutality 50 years ago, igniting the Gay Rights Movement. Biden paid homage to the Stonewall, and said he thinks the South would’ve won the war had he lived.

Biden was called a dinosaur for saying he got along with Southern senators Eastland and Talmadge in the 1970s. You see, they were segregationists. To be a modern Democrat, you must denounce segregation all the way to Episcopal School to pick up your children after lacrosse practice.

President Trump raised a record $25 million in his first day of fundraising after announcing Tuesday. Also, a USA Today poll just gave him his highest job approval rating ever. It looks increasingly to his critics that the only Democrat who can knock off Trump is Colonel Sanders.

Trump spent a good part of his campaign speech in Orlando ripping the mainstream liberal media over its coverage of him. They never gave him a chance. The day he moved into the White House the headline in the New York Times read, Trump Evicts Black Family from Their Home.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the GOP is headed for the ash can of history as California sets the nation’s pace. San Francisco is banning e-cigarettes, but still allows people to poop on the street and sidewalks. The city is protecting sexual practices so kinky that it makes R. Kelly look mainstream.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Trump of having Nazi-like concentration camps on the border. She’s 31 years old. Her generation was raised to believe that a Nazi is something you call somebody you disagree with when you can’t accuse them of sexual misconduct.