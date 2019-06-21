Fire restrictions on state lands start Friday in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma counties

Related: Local firefighting agencies more focused on mitigating large fires than ever before

With summer beginning, Stage 1 fire restrictions start at 8 a.m. Friday, June 21, on state-owned and managed lands in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa and Yuma counties, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Thursday.

State fire managers said in a news release that the restrictions have become necessary “as fire activity gains momentum” and firefighting resources “remain spread thin across Arizona.”

Managers added that Stage 1 fire restrictions have also been put in place in Mohave County, south of the Colorado River. Currently, Yavapai County is not impacted by such restrictions.

What follows is a breakdown for the fire restrictions and exemptions on state-owned and managed lands in the aforementioned counties, which remain in effect until the state rescinds them.

Fire restrictions apply to:

• All State Trust lands outside of incorporated cities and towns;

• All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside of incorporated cities and towns;

• All State Parks outside of incorporated cities and towns (State Parks will remain open, however); and

• All Department of Transportation highway and right-of-way property outside of incorporated cities and towns that’s not owned by federal land management agencies.

Fire restrictions include:

• No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove except in a campsite or picnic area. (Exemptions: Devices fueled only by liquid petroleum or liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, which can be turned off. Devices can be used only in barren areas or those that have been cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.);

• No smoking, unless it’s in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation/improved site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that’s barred or cleared of flammable materials;

• No fireworks or other incendiary devices; and

• No welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.

After approval by the state forester, fire exemptions apply to:

• Any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization when performing an official duty; and

• All land within a city boundary, unless otherwise said in a city ordinance.

Arizona Department of Fire Safety and Fire Management officials add that if local authorities have imposed stronger fire restrictions than the state has imposed in their areas, those latter restrictions apply.

The state’s restrictions apply to all permit and lease holders and other authorized users of state-managed lands. Restrictions don’t apply to private lands under revised statute No. 37-1303.

MORE INFO

For State Park-specific fire restriction information, visit azstateparks.com/fire-safety/.

For general fire restriction info, visit firerestrictions.us/az/ or download the agency’s mobile app by searching the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management in the iTunes and/or Google Play stores.

Tiffany Davila, the department’s public affairs outreach officer, also may be reached for questions at 602-540-1036 or via email at: tdavila@dffm.az.gov.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.