Watch: Fan nabs home run ball with 1 hand, saves beer in other hand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A former athlete at Dakota Wesleyan University watching the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska became an internet star by making a stretching one-handed catch of a home run ball — all while keeping a plastic cup filled with beer from tipping over.
For good measure, 23-year-old Austin Buysse of Minneota, Minnesota, immediately guzzled the beer and spiked the cup like a football, much to the delight of fans sitting in left field for the Texas Tech-Arkansas game.
ESPN posted the feat on Twitter and called it “The catch and the chug.” The tweet received 90,000 likes.
Buysse told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that he couldn’t say which he considered more impressive, making the left-handed stab on the ball or saving the beer. He said he felt no pain from the bare-handed catch.
