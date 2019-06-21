OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 21
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ERAU golfer Johnson named Academic All-American
NAIA Golf

Zack Johnson of Embry-Riddle Men’s Golf was selected to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-American At-Large Second Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Tuesday. (Aaron Siple/Courtesy, file)

Zack Johnson of Embry-Riddle Men’s Golf was selected to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-American At-Large Second Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Tuesday. (Aaron Siple/Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 12:46 a.m.

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced on Tuesday that Embry-Riddle men’s golfer Zack Johnson was named to its 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-American At-Large Second Team.

Johnson was the only California Pacific Conference representative to be selected for either team. The junior had a breakout season for the Eagles as he had magnificent month of March during which he shot below 76 in seven straight rounds. His best performance came during the ERAU Spring Invite as he tied for third place by shooting a 214 (2-under).

Along with his skills on the links, Johnson was just as accomplished in the classroom. He has recorded a 4.0 cumulative grade point average since his enrollment in 2016 while also exceling in the fields of mechanical engineering and robotics.

The at-large program for the Google Cloud Academic All-America program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women; bowling, crew and field hockey for women and volleyball and wrestling for men.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ERAU men’s golf claims 2nd straight national academic crown
Embry-Riddle men's golf team earns top national academic honor
ERAU women’s hoops signs Susie Reynoso
Embry-Riddle women’s golf claims 6th straight Cal Pac title
Williams, Eagle women take golf titles

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries