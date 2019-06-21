ERAU golfer Johnson named Academic All-American

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced on Tuesday that Embry-Riddle men’s golfer Zack Johnson was named to its 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-American At-Large Second Team.

Johnson was the only California Pacific Conference representative to be selected for either team. The junior had a breakout season for the Eagles as he had magnificent month of March during which he shot below 76 in seven straight rounds. His best performance came during the ERAU Spring Invite as he tied for third place by shooting a 214 (2-under).

Along with his skills on the links, Johnson was just as accomplished in the classroom. He has recorded a 4.0 cumulative grade point average since his enrollment in 2016 while also exceling in the fields of mechanical engineering and robotics.

The at-large program for the Google Cloud Academic All-America program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women; bowling, crew and field hockey for women and volleyball and wrestling for men.

