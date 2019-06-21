OFFERS
Church News: Week of June 22

Originally Published: June 21, 2019 8:29 p.m.

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Mount Zion Tabernacle Church, 2797 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Sunday services at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Children’s church and nursery at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study and Youth services at 6:30 p.m. 602-350-7362 or mtziontabernacle.com. Second annual vendor sale on June 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Valley Park, 4101 N. Robert Rd. Prescott Valley.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) June 22, 11 a.m., Shabbat BeHa-alotecha study lunch discussion of Rambam on how to get closer to God via a well-rounded and continuing education. For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

At the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service, Sunday, June 23, Jonatha Best, musician and activist will explain how he is taking his “Building Bridges” campaign within Arizona to help Arizonans understand this important program and how our immigration policies affect human beings within and without our borders.

Saving Grace LCMS, June 23. Jesus binds together shattered lives, disarms sin with forgiveness, heals with mercy. Come! Worship. Receive from our Lord and Savior, 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion. The Rite of Confirmation and First Communion will be celebrated. 11:30 a.m. Closer look at the lessons for this day. The Rev. Michael Dueppen, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 440 W. Palomino Rd., Chino Valley.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship invites “Everybody’s Hometown” Bible-seeking worshippers to join us Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. for real Bible based worship.148 S. Marina St., one block east of courthouse plaza. We have spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks following 8:45 a.m. service.

Come join us for Vacation Bible School, “Life is Wild, God is Good!!” from July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. For kids entering first through fifth grade. For more information, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114. Come join the fun.

Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m., Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott: The Rev. Terry Cumming’s farewell message, “Some final thoughts and a very fond goodbye.” Wish the Rev. Terry well as she travels to her new ministry post in York, Pennsylvania. Staffed nursery, kids’ classes, coffee, snacks, conversation. Seek knowledge in freedom.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10, Parashat Sh’lach, Numbers 13:1 - 15:41. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart. 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org — Sunday Services at 9 and and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Guest Speaker Leslie Woods’ message is “We are all Children of Light.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Grief group session at 10 a.m. on June 27. We will have a combined service at 10:15 a.m. on June 30 with a drama about the wedding at Cana, followed by a salad potluck and baby shower. Register for VBS program “ROAR,” July 8-12 at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

