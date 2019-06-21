Brush fire closes I-17 at Sunset Point
Interstate 17 remained closed to traffic in both directions Friday night, June 21, because of a brush fire at Sunset Point.
Vehicles were backed up as far as Cordes Junction waiting for firefighters to extinguish the flames.
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials said that the interstate’s southbound lanes were still closed at Bloody Basin Road (milepost 259), while the northbound lanes were closed at Sunset Point (milepost 252).
If you must travel, choose an alternate route, ADOT officials added. They said that there was no estimated time to reopen the highway.
“We urge motorists to delay travel or take alternate routes to Flagstaff,” an ADOT tweet said as of 8:20 p.m. Friday.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun complaints
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
23
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...