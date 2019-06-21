OFFERS
Brush fire closes I-17 at Sunset Point

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 8:32 p.m.

Interstate 17 remained closed to traffic in both directions Friday night, June 21, because of a brush fire at Sunset Point.

Vehicles were backed up as far as Cordes Junction waiting for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials said that the interstate’s southbound lanes were still closed at Bloody Basin Road (milepost 259), while the northbound lanes were closed at Sunset Point (milepost 252).

If you must travel, choose an alternate route, ADOT officials added. They said that there was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

“We urge motorists to delay travel or take alternate routes to Flagstaff,” an ADOT tweet said as of 8:20 p.m. Friday.

