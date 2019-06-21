Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The remainder of the 2019 horseracing season at Arizona Downs will be canceled after the racetrack runs its races on Sunday, June 23, because facility officials say there are “ongoing issues in the battle for fair and equal access to out-of-state racing signals” for its off-track betting system.

Arizona Downs officials late Friday morning, June 21, stated in a news release that they told their employees and horsemen of the news before releasing it to the public.

“Pending additional financing, the final live race days for the 2019 summer meet are June 22 and 23,” the Arizona Downs news release states.

On Thursday afternoon, June 20, rumors began swirling in the community and on social media that the track could close for good after it runs its slate of horse races this weekend.

Arizona Downs Special Products Manager Zach Taylor said June 20 that the track would race on Saturday and Sunday with “full fields,” including 10 races on the card on Sunday. Races had been scheduled for 22 more dates this season, including June 29 and 30; July 4-7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28; Aug. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31; and Sept. 1 and 2.

The track and its complex had started to be refurbished in early January after having been closed for the previous nine years due to a bankruptcy of the former Yavapai Downs, 10501 E. Highway 89A, in Prescott Valley. Yavapai Downs was built in 2001 for live racing following the shuttering of the old Prescott Downs at the site of the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

Grand opening for the overhauled track was on May 24, 2019.

Arizona Downs owner and partner Tom Auther said in Friday’s release that off-track bets (OTBs) are “the lifeblood of horse racing in our state because they fund the purse distribution to the horse owners, trainers, grooms and jockeys that compete at Arizona racetracks.”

“Our OTBs need access to the same robust network of signals that Turf Paradise [in Phoenix] offers at its OTBs through Monarch Content Management,” Auther added. “That’s why we pushed for legislation [in the state legislature] that would give us fair and equal access.”

However, Arizona Downs’ OTBs remain open for business, Auther said, “and we are planning to aggressively expand their number.”

The news release cites Arizona House Bill 2547 as a sticking point. The new law mandates that any simulcast signal of live racing brought into Arizona from another state “must be offered to each commercial live-racing permittee in this state.”

Turf Paradise and Monarch intend to sue the State of Arizona in federal court to challenge the new law, the Turf Paradise website states. The law goes into effect on Aug. 27. Representatives from Turf Paradise and Monarch were not immediately available for comment June 21.

Arizona Downs’ news release says that “Monarch will make a decision to either pull its signal from Arizona altogether, or do as the law mandates and sell the signal to all state-permitted racetracks and OTBs.

“Either way, HB 2547 guarantees that all permitted racetracks and OTBs will have equal access to all out-of-state racing signals.”

Auther said that “the uncertainty surrounding Monarch’s out-of-state signals and Turf Paradise’s threatened assault on the new law even after its passage” forced Arizona Downs’ lender to not move forward with financing the Prescott Valley racetrack.

“However,” Auther added, “we remain confident about the potential of year-round horse racing because this new law has passed. We already have several ongoing conversations with potential investors and OTB partners.”

ARIZONA DOWNS’ SUCCESS

Since Arizona Downs’ grand opening on May 24, the news release states the complex “has attracted more than 10,000 fans to its weekend live-racing events, including thousands of individuals that have never experienced horse racing before.”

“Arizona Downs is essential for the success of horse racing in Arizona,” Leroy Gessmann of the Arizona Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA), and national president of HBPA, said in the news release. “Because of their efforts, legislation is in place that will strengthen the industry and pave the way for a strong year-round racing circuit.”

SUPPORT

Arizona Downs officials say horsemen and the local community “have been incredibly supportive of Arizona Downs and its efforts to strengthen Arizona’s horse-racing industry.” The release says hundreds of supporters of Arizona House Bill 2547 have already contacted Gov. Doug Ducey.

“Although it’s disappointing that the summer live racing season has been cut short, the Town of Prescott Valley is optimistic and excited for summer racing to continue due to the huge benefit to the community and our citizens,” Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta said in the news release.

“Much like life, plans don’t always work exactly as expected. But there has been incredible progress with the new legislation, and we are glad that Arizona Downs is moving forward and finding new investors. I hope a huge crowd shows up this weekend to show their continuing support.”

The news release adds that “Arizona has incrementally grown the wagering handle in every market it has entered, and Turf Paradise continues to add” to its OTB network.

“Clearly there is room for growth in the industry, but the relationship between Monarch and Turf Paradise is stunting any opportunities for other racetracks to succeed,” Arizona Downs General Manager Ann McGovern said.



Auther said that “it’s hard to imagine that Monarch would walk away from a state that is so profitable, especially given the growth potential with the addition of summer racing.”

“We are heartbroken at the prospect of suspending our 2019 summer racing, and for our employees, and all the horsemen, trainers, jockeys and their families who stayed in Arizona to compete in our meet,” Auther added in the release. “However, the successful passage of HB 2547 puts us on sound footing for a full summer meet in 2020.”

