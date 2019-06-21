OFFERS
2019 NBA Draft Selections
NBA

The draft board displays the picks for the first round in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The draft board displays the picks for the first round in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (Julio Cortez/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 12:08 a.m.

Thursday

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

FIRST ROUND

  1. New Orleans, Zion Williamson, f, Duke.

  2. Memphis, Ja Morant, g, Murray State.

  3. New York, RJ Barrett, f, Duke.

  4. a-L.A. Lakers, De’Andre Hunter, f, Virginia.

  5. Cleveland, Darius Garland, g, Vanderbilt.

  6. b-Phoenix, Jarrett Culver, f, Texas Tech.

  7. Chicago, Coby White, g, North Carolina.

  8. c-Atlanta, Jaxson Hayes, c, Texas.

  9. Washington, Rui Hachimura, f, Gonzaga.

  10. Atlanta (from Dallas), Cam Reddish, f, Duke.

  11. d-Minnesota, Cameron Johnson, f, North Carolina.

  12. Charlotte, PJ Washington Jr., f, Kentucky.

  13. Miami, Tyler Herro, g, Kentucky.

  14. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia), Romeo Langford, f, Indiana.

  15. Detroit, Sekou Doumbouya, f, Limoges (France).

  16. Orlando, Chuma Okeke, f, Auburn.

  17. e-Brooklyn, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, g, Virginia Tech.

  18. Indiana, Goga Bitadze, c, Buducnost (Montenegro).

  19. San Antonio, Luka Samanic, f, Olimpija (Slovenia).

  20. f-Boston (from L.A. Clippers through Memphis), Matisse Thybulle, f, Washington.

  21. g-Oklahoma City, Brandon Clarke, f, Gonzaga.

  22. Boston, Grant Williams, f, Tennessee.

  23. h-Utah, Darius Bazley, f, Princeton HS (Ohio).

  24. i-Philadelphia, Ty Jerome, g, Virginia.

  25. Portland, Nassir Little, f, North Carolina.

  26. Cleveland (from Houston), Dylan Windler, f, Belmont.

  27. j-Brooklyn (from Denver), Mfiondu Kabengele, c, Florida State.

  28. Golden State, Jordan Poole, g, Michigan.

  29. San Antonio (from Toronto), Keldon Johnson, f, Kentucky.

  30. k-Milwaukee, Kevin Porter Jr., g, Southern Cal.

Second Round

  1. Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia), Nicolas Claxton, c, Georgia.

  2. l-Phoenix, KZ Okpala, f, Stanford.

  3. m-Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York), Carsen Edwards, g, Purdue.

  4. Philadelphia (from Chicago through L.A. Lakers), Bruno Fernando, c, Maryland.

  5. c-Atlanta, Marcos Louzada Silva, g, Franca (Brazil).

  6. Charlotte (from Washington through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta), Cody Martin, f, Nevada.

  7. Dallas, Deividas Sirvydis, f, Rytas (Lithuania).

  8. Chicago (from Memphis), Daniel Gafford, f, Arkansas.

  9. n-New Orleans, Alen Smailagic, f, Santa Cruz (NBA G League)

  10. Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland), Justin James, g, Wyoming.

  11. Golden State (from L.A. Lakers through Cleveland, Indiana at Atlanta), Eric Paschall, f, Villanova.

  12. o-Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee), Admiral Schofield, f, Tennessee.

  13. Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte), Jaylen Nowell, g, Washington.

  14. p-Miami (from Charlotte through Atlanta), Bol Bol, c, Oregon.

  15. Detroit, Isaiah Roby, f, Nebraska.

  16. q-Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte), Talen Horton-Tucker, g, Iowa State.

  17. Sacramento (from Orlando through New York), Ignas Brazdeikis, f, Michigan.

  18. L.A. Clippers, Terance Mann, f, Florida State.

  19. San Antonio, Quinndary Weatherspoon, g, Mississippi State.

  20. Indiana, Jarrell Brantley, f, College of Charleston.

  21. Boston, Tremont Waters, g, LSU.

  22. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City), Jalen McDaniels, f, San Diego State.

  23. Utah, Justin Wright-Foreman, g, Hofstra.

  24. Philadelphia, Marial Shayok, f, Iowa State.

  25. New York (from Houston), Kyle Guy, g, Virginia.

  26. r-L.A. Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando), Jaylen Hands, g, UCLA.

  27. s-New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee), Jordan Bone, g, Tennessee.

  28. Golden State, Miye Oni, g, Yale.

  29. Toronto, Dewan Hernandez, f, Miami.

  30. Sacramento (from Milwaukee), Vanja Marinkovic, g, Serbia.

Proposed Trades

a-Atlanta from L.A. Lakers through New Orleans.

b-Minnesota from Phoenix.

c-New Orleans from Atlanta.

d-Phoenix from Minnesota.

e-New Orleans from Brooklyn through Atlanta.

f-Philadelphia from Boston.

g-Memphis from Oklahoma City.

h-Oklahoma City from Utah through Memphis.

i-Phoenix from Philadelphia through Boston.

j-L.A. Clippers from Brooklyn.

k-Cleveland from Milwaukee through Detroit.

l-Miami from from Phoenix through Indiana.

m-Boston from Philadelphia.

n-Golden State from New Orleans.

o-Washington from Philadlephia.

p-Denver from Miami.

q-L.A. Lakers from Orlando.

r-Brooklyn from L.A. Clippers.

s-Atlanta from New Orleans.

