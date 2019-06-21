2019 NBA Draft Selections

Related: Pelicans take Zion with No. 1 overall pick

Thursday

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

FIRST ROUND

San Antonio (from Toronto), Keldon Johnson, f, Kentucky.

j-Brooklyn (from Denver), Mfiondu Kabengele, c, Florida State.

Cleveland (from Houston), Dylan Windler, f, Belmont.

Portland, Nassir Little, f, North Carolina.

f-Boston (from L.A. Clippers through Memphis), Matisse Thybulle, f, Washington.

Indiana, Goga Bitadze, c, Buducnost (Montenegro).

Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia), Romeo Langford, f, Indiana.

Atlanta (from Dallas), Cam Reddish, f, Duke.

c-Atlanta, Jaxson Hayes, c, Texas.

New York, RJ Barrett, f, Duke.

New Orleans, Zion Williamson, f, Duke.

Second Round

Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia), Nicolas Claxton, c, Georgia.

l-Phoenix, KZ Okpala, f, Stanford.

m-Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York), Carsen Edwards, g, Purdue.

Philadelphia (from Chicago through L.A. Lakers), Bruno Fernando, c, Maryland.

c-Atlanta, Marcos Louzada Silva, g, Franca (Brazil).

Charlotte (from Washington through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta), Cody Martin, f, Nevada.

Dallas, Deividas Sirvydis, f, Rytas (Lithuania).

Chicago (from Memphis), Daniel Gafford, f, Arkansas.

n-New Orleans, Alen Smailagic, f, Santa Cruz (NBA G League)

Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland), Justin James, g, Wyoming.

Golden State (from L.A. Lakers through Cleveland, Indiana at Atlanta), Eric Paschall, f, Villanova.

o-Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee), Admiral Schofield, f, Tennessee.

Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte), Jaylen Nowell, g, Washington.

p-Miami (from Charlotte through Atlanta), Bol Bol, c, Oregon.

Detroit, Isaiah Roby, f, Nebraska.

q-Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte), Talen Horton-Tucker, g, Iowa State.

Sacramento (from Orlando through New York), Ignas Brazdeikis, f, Michigan.

L.A. Clippers, Terance Mann, f, Florida State.

San Antonio, Quinndary Weatherspoon, g, Mississippi State.

Indiana, Jarrell Brantley, f, College of Charleston.

Boston, Tremont Waters, g, LSU.

Charlotte (from Oklahoma City), Jalen McDaniels, f, San Diego State.

Utah, Justin Wright-Foreman, g, Hofstra.

Philadelphia, Marial Shayok, f, Iowa State.

New York (from Houston), Kyle Guy, g, Virginia.

r-L.A. Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando), Jaylen Hands, g, UCLA.

s-New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee), Jordan Bone, g, Tennessee.

Golden State, Miye Oni, g, Yale.

Toronto, Dewan Hernandez, f, Miami.