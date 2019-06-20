Incident caught on video shows value of cameras, lights in driveways in deterring thieves
The Prescott Valley Police Department is encouraging residents to install and use surveillance cameras and motion-activated exterior lights at home to deter criminal activity after dark.
At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, an unidentified man was observed trying to open the door of a vehicle parked in a residential driveway in the 6200 block of North Moonlight Way, according to a PVPD release.
However, since the door was locked, he moved on to another vehicle in the driveway. While doing so, a motion-activated exterior light came on, and the subject fled.
Police said in the release that a theft didn’t occur because of three things that the homeowner did that Chief Bryan Jarrell commended:
• Locking his or her vehicles;
• Installing operational surveillance cameras; and
• Installing motion-activated exterior lights.
If you have any information about the incident, call Prescott Valley police at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
