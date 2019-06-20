Prescott lists July 4 fireworks celebration details
Event will be at Watson Lake
For the first time in recent memory, the City of Prescott will host its Independence Day Fireworks on Watson Lake on Thursday, July 4.
The family-friendly event will begin at 1 p.m., with fireworks expected to take place around 9 p.m. Here are important event details:
• There will be a variety of family-friendly activities, including live music, water slides, inflatables, games and activities, plus a beer garden (21 and older). There will also be food vendors with a variety of options available. The 108th US Army Band will be performing during the fireworks celebration.
• $5 general admission fee (children younger than 5 get in free).
• $20 unlimited inflatables pass (general admission included).
• Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.
• Parking: at Watson Lake is limited, and first come, first served, for a $10 fee. Ample handicap accessible spaces are available at the Watson Lake area, also for $10 fee. Free parking is available at Pioneer Park, with free shuttles running to the event, between 2 p.m. until 11:45 p.m.
• Highway 89 will be closed between the Willow Lake Road roundabout and Prescott Lakes Parkway, starting at 2 p.m., until after the fireworks show. The road will re-open as soon as the area is safe for traffic.
• Watson Lake is closed for the entire day, due to preparations for the event.
• The city asks that visitors kindly observe the following restrictions: no coolers, no canopies, no backpacks, no outside liquids, no outside food or drink, no barbecues, no animals, no firearms, no outside fireworks. Blankets encouraged. All bags are subject to search.
• Please bring a flashlight to navigate after the fireworks show.
For more information about the fireworks, and other events in Prescott, go to visit-prescott.com, or prescottevents.com, or call 928-777-1122.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
