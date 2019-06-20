Prescott lists July 4 fireworks celebration details

For the first time in recent memory, the City of Prescott will host its Independence Day Fireworks on Watson Lake on Thursday, July 4.

The family-friendly event will begin at 1 p.m., with fireworks expected to take place around 9 p.m. Here are important event details:

• There will be a variety of family-friendly activities, including live music, water slides, inflatables, games and activities, plus a beer garden (21 and older). There will also be food vendors with a variety of options available. The 108th US Army Band will be performing during the fireworks celebration.

• $5 general admission fee (children younger than 5 get in free).

• $20 unlimited inflatables pass (general admission included).

• Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

• Parking: at Watson Lake is limited, and first come, first served, for a $10 fee. Ample handicap accessible spaces are available at the Watson Lake area, also for $10 fee. Free parking is available at Pioneer Park, with free shuttles running to the event, between 2 p.m. until 11:45 p.m.

• Highway 89 will be closed between the Willow Lake Road roundabout and Prescott Lakes Parkway, starting at 2 p.m., until after the fireworks show. The road will re-open as soon as the area is safe for traffic.

• Watson Lake is closed for the entire day, due to preparations for the event.

• The city asks that visitors kindly observe the following restrictions: no coolers, no canopies, no backpacks, no outside liquids, no outside food or drink, no barbecues, no animals, no firearms, no outside fireworks. Blankets encouraged. All bags are subject to search.

• Please bring a flashlight to navigate after the fireworks show.

For more information about the fireworks, and other events in Prescott, go to visit-prescott.com, or prescottevents.com, or call 928-777-1122.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.