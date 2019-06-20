OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 20
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Phoenix facility where woman was raped losing Medicaid

The Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix on Jan. 25, 2019. Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year will lose Medicaid participation. (Matt York/AP, File)

The Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix on Jan. 25, 2019. Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year will lose Medicaid participation. (Matt York/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 20, 2019 3:24 p.m.

PHOENIX — Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year that it will lose Medicaid funding.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Hacienda Healthcare this week its participation in the program will end July 3. It says in a letter that Hacienda corrected some practices but remains out of compliance in other areas.

Hacienda has 60 days to appeal.

Hacienda said Thursday it will work to ensure patient care is not interrupted.

The Arizona Department of Health Services last week announced it will revoke the facility's license.

A nurse was arrested in January after his DNA was linked to baby.

In another case, several maggots were discovered beneath a Hacienda patient's gauge bandage.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Facility where incapacitated woman gave birth to shut down
Arizona licenses center where incapacitated woman was raped
State now oversees center where incapacitated woman raped
Nurse indicted on charges of raping incapacitated woman at Phoenix facility

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries