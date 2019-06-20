Obituary: Merle Wallace Reeser
Merle Wallace Reeser, 89, from Prescott Valley, Arizona., passed away June 17, 2019. He was born in Van Nuys, California, on July 28, 1929, to parents, Dewey and Lucy Reeser.
Merle was a senior Parks and Recreation Supervisor. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, especially, roses, vegetables, and sports.
Merle is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Reeser; his daughters, Brenda and Gail; grandchildren, Dwaine and Robin Gonyier; and great-grandson, Zane of Raleigh, North Carolina.
A Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 12 noon, Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
