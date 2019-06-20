Obituary: Barbara Jean Sundell-Bahrd

Barbara Jean Sundell-Bahrd of Dewey, Arizona, passed from her life on Jan. 14, 2019. Barbara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 14, 1937, to Roland H. Ward and Edna Jean Teter. Her husband Earling Sundell-Bahrd preceded her in death on April 18, 2018.

Barbara was a loving mother to all of her children, Robbi Lynn Holt-Harris, Michael Dean Holt, Tamara Kelly Jobes (Darrell), Stephanie Pameila Wolfield (John) and Earling children Clayton Niles Sundell-Bahrd (Laura), Dale Blair Sundell-Bahrd (Josie), and Joel Bradley Sundell-Bahrd (Julie). She was grandma to 15 grandchildren and GGMa to 15 great-grandchildren. Barbara has many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Barbara was raised by her grandparents, Samual and Lilly Mae Teter, in Lexington, Kentucky; she loved the farm growing up. Barbara came out to San Diego at 14 to be with her mother, stepfather and new baby brother, Gerald Lynn Bishop. When Barbara was in her teens she was Miss Chula Vista and Fairest of the Fair in Del Mar, California.

Barbara worked in the Chula Vista school district than worked at UC Irvine in Pediatric Endocrine Dept., retiring in 1995. Barbara then went back to work at California State University at San Marcos and retired in 1999. Barbara came to Prescott Valley a year before Earling to build their house, which was designed and built by their son, Clayton.

Barbara and Earling loved to travel the world, mostly cruising, but loved RV’ing too, saying Alaska was their favorite. They also enjoyed old cars and one of their cars came in first in the PAC then Yavapai Classic Cruiser.

A celebration of life will be held July 20, 2019, with scattering of ashes along with her dog Ruby, whom they both loved very much. At 4:30 p.m. at Oceanside Harbor, board the Oceanside Adventure boat, which will be leaving promptly at 5 p.m.

There will be a reception from 6-10 p.m. at the beach cottage. Address is 704 Strand North Oceanside; $2 parking is above beach cottage.

Information provided by survivors.