Letter: Climate science

Originally Published: June 20, 2019 8:55 p.m.

Editor:

A recent letter on the subject of climate change advised that there is a lot of information on the subject, if one just took the time to be educated. This is certainly true, but the writer’s conclusion was typical of the pervasive, one-sided misinformation that the “science is settled”.

A recent example is the general conclusion in the press that the National Climate Assessment predicts imminent doom. Actually, three scenarios were presented and only the gloomiest baseline scenario made it into the public square. Aside from having completely outlandish assumptions (no fracking, no technological improvements ever, etc.), the other two scenarios present a much more benign state of affairs.

If one really is interested in going beyond the hysteria, there are a number of websites where real science is being reported and psuedo-science is being debunked. Among them are Watts Up With That, the most viewed climate website in the world, and Climate Depot. You can get as much hard science as you want and you get the other side of the issue in layman’s terms without the scams and half-truths. Starving polar bears? Melting ice caps? Fiddling with temperature measurements?

If nothing else, you might sleep better at night and can stop worrying so much!

Bozo MacGinty

Prescott

