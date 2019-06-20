OFFERS
Kornukopia Calendar, June 21-30

Wildman Phil shows off a tarantula during a visit to Cordes Lakes. He will bring his array of creatures to the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: June 20, 2019 10:10 p.m.

Ongoing

38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 21-22; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. www.prescottbluegrassfestival.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The White Crow,” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Tuesday, June 21 and 25; 4 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday, June 22, 24 and 27; 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23; Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Foothills Bank and Park Avenue Theater presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 27-29; 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29; Prescott Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth at www.prescottelkstheater.com, 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Friday, June 21

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Chandler Woodwind Quintet / Sextet Group featuring clarinet, oboe, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano. 928-778-6965.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Mile High Comedy Theater, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, available at www.prescottelkstheater.com, 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, June 22

Vintage Base Ball, 7 p.m. at Prescott's historic Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St. The Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club will be challenged to a nine-inning contest by the Ft. Verde Excelsiors Vintage Club. The teams will be in appropriate 19th century uniforms, and will play by the rules of 1860. Free. You just might get to meet the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player; he's the assistant manager. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Gardening Talks: Back Yard Composting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Roméo et Juliette,” noon, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org or 928-282-1177.

Sunday, June 23

Presentation: Wrangling 1500 Wild Mustangs: Insights into the Wild Horse Controversy, 2 to 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Prescottbluegrassfestival.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Triple Bill,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org or 928-282-1177.

Monday, June 24

A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Abbey Road, Side One,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org or 928-282-1177.

Tuesday, June 25

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Mint, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Wednesday, June 26

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Man Who Built Peace,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org or 928-282-1177.

Thursday, June 27

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoneridge Community Center, 1300 Stoneridge Drive, Prescott Valley. 623-980-6627, http://prescottirissociety.org, or president@prescottirissociety.org.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – second floor. 928-759-3040.

Wildman Phil and his array of creatures, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Scarborough: the Music of Simon & Garfunkel,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org or 928-282-1177.

Friday, June 28

Chair Yoga, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Xtra Ticket, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, June 29

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

How to Become a Writer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Teens and adults are encouraged to attend. Hosted by the Professional Writers of Prescott.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerc. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Sunday, June 29

"Sweet Land of Liberty" patriotic concert in celebration of Fourth of July, 6 p.m., Ken Lindley Park Amphitheater. Park access opens at 4 p.m. Bring your chairs and picnic dinner. Free. 928-445-5520.

Grapes for Grades 14th annual Auction and Wine Tasting benefitting the PUSD Frontier Rotary Suumer School Enrichment program, 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Tickets cost $50. 928-379-5105, PrescottFrontierRotary.com.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

