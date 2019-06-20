OFFERS
Fri, June 21
At a Glance: Mile High Comedy returns to Elks

Stand-up comic Kristofer Royer will be performing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 20, 2019 10:24 p.m.

Mile High Comedy returns to Elks

Mile High Comedy Theater is returning to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center with an evening of brand new stand-up and improvisational comedy Saturday, June 22.

Featuring Anna McCullough, Ron Lunt, John Arata, Damon Myers, Western Parmalee, Brad Simmerman, Celia Osborn, Amos Owen, Liz Rogers, Jim Pyduck, Cynthia Sobo, Cisco Ortiz, Bliss Streetman and Jennifer Maxwell, with guest stand-up comic Kristofer Royer, the doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling the box office at 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Hear chamber music at the library

The Chandler Woodwind Quintet/Sextet Group is coming back to the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. for a 3:30 p.m. performance Friday, June 21.

The concert features oboe, clarinet, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano and is part of the library’s Third Friday Chamber Music Series.

For more information about the free concert, call 928-778-6965.

See a vintage baseball game

See the national pastime the way it used to be played with an

Arizona Territories Vintage Baseball League game at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Held on the Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St., the Prescott Champions will go up against the Ft. Verde Excelsiors in a nine inning contest using the rules of 1860. Admission is free and gates open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-460-5818.

