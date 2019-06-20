At a Glance: Mile High Comedy returns to Elks
Mile High Comedy returns to Elks
Mile High Comedy Theater is returning to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center with an evening of brand new stand-up and improvisational comedy Saturday, June 22.
Featuring Anna McCullough, Ron Lunt, John Arata, Damon Myers, Western Parmalee, Brad Simmerman, Celia Osborn, Amos Owen, Liz Rogers, Jim Pyduck, Cynthia Sobo, Cisco Ortiz, Bliss Streetman and Jennifer Maxwell, with guest stand-up comic Kristofer Royer, the doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling the box office at 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.
Hear chamber music at the library
The Chandler Woodwind Quintet/Sextet Group is coming back to the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. for a 3:30 p.m. performance Friday, June 21.
The concert features oboe, clarinet, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano and is part of the library’s Third Friday Chamber Music Series.
For more information about the free concert, call 928-778-6965.
See a vintage baseball game
See the national pastime the way it used to be played with an
Arizona Territories Vintage Baseball League game at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22.
Held on the Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St., the Prescott Champions will go up against the Ft. Verde Excelsiors in a nine inning contest using the rules of 1860. Admission is free and gates open at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 928-460-5818.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
23
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...