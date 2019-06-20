OFFERS
Thu, June 20
77.0
Feature Home: Final Phase in Quailwood Open Daily from 10am – 5pm
Last Chance to Build a Brand New Home in Quailwood

Originally Published: June 20, 2019 8:08 p.m.

Dorn Homes has just opened the final phase of Quailwood, making this the last chance to build a brand new home in this successful masterplanned community. Whether you’re looking for a view, or some privacy, the remaining lots offer a variety of options.

Dorn Homes offers six luxury home floor plans in Quailwood, which feature comfortable living spaces, energy efficiency, and a beautiful location for an outstanding value. Community amenities include a gorgeous clubhouse, community garden, concierge, spa, and an outdoor pool. Combine those with complete exercise facilities, basketball and

pickleball courts, play areas, volleyball and tennis courts, and baseball and softball fields, and you can see what makes Quailwood one of the top rated communities in Northern Arizona. 928-237-2600

Marketed by Dorn Realty, Inc. www.dornhomes.com

Feature Home

12766 E. Ortiz Street

Dewey, Arizona

New Homes

Starting at only $262,900

Open 10-5 Daily

928-237-2600

www.dornhomes.com

