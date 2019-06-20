Austin musician set for PCA performance, June 22
Drew Hall is bringing Austin musician Josh Halverson to Prescott for a concert at the Prescott Center for the Arts this weekend.
Hall said he met Halverson last year while playing in Austin. They did a couple shows before doing one in Arizona, he said.
“We did a show in Phoenix a month or so later,” Hall said. “It just went really well, we enjoyed it. I liked his music.”
The two kept in touch and then decided to bring Halverson for a show in Prescott. He’s never been here before so it should be fun, Hall said.
A top 20 finalist from Season 11 of “The Voice,” Halverson has played the Kennedy Center and has received a slew of singer/songwriter awards from different entities, including the “Artist of the Year” and “Best Folk Recording at the 17th annual Native American Music Awards and “Artist of the Year” at the Country Music Awards of Texas for 2018.
The show is at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $15 and available online at www.pca-az.net. Halverson will be joined by Hall on lead guitar as well as Gigi Gonaway on percussion. Gonaway has been the drummer for Mariah Carey, Steve Winwood and Aretha Franklin, Hall said.
Though he’s performed a couple of times at Prescott Center for the Arts, this will be the first time he’s put one on at the venue, he said. It’s going to be a nice, intimate space, Hall said.
“His songs are the kind of songs that you want to listen to the lyrics … kind of like we’re in a living room, but just bigger,” he said. “I kind of wanted to go with that vibe.”
Anyone who knows him knows he brings in musicians he enjoys, Hall said. As such, if people like what he does, they’re going to like this show, he said. He really likes his music, enjoys Halverson as a peson and wants to share it with everyone here, Hall said.
For more information about Josh Halverson, visit www.joshhalversonmusic.com.
