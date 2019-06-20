OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 20
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

93-Year-Old Woman Drives Car Into Indoor Missouri Pool

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 20, 2019 3:20 p.m.

Woman drives car into pool in Missouri by Associated Press

LAURIE, MO. — Authorities say a 93-year-old woman headed to a water exercise class drove her car into an indoor pool in central Missouri.

KYTV reports that the woman apparently blacked out Tuesday morning before crashing through a wall at the Westlake Aquatic Center. She landed in the shallow end of the pool, where eight people were participating in an arthritis exercise class.

Westlake Aquatic Center board president Lucy Silliman says "It's a miracle no one was hurt." Participants helped the elderly driver until rescue crews arrived. The driver was taken home by her grandson.

Crews drained the water Wednesday and used a ramp to get the car out of the pool.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Elderly driver error ends with car in country club pool
Watch: Man smashes California motorist’s windshield with fist
Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car
Watch: 10-year-old leads police, state troopers on high-speed chase
Female motorist saved during swift water rescue in Humboldt

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries