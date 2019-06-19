OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Zion's time: Williamson the center of attention at NBA draft
NBA

Zion Williamson, a freshman basketball player from Duke, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The basketball draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Zion Williamson, a freshman basketball player from Duke, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The basketball draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:57 p.m.

NEW YORK — Zion Williamson smiled his way through nearly half an hour of questions, trying to portray himself like any player just hoping to be drafted.

Suddenly, a tall, thin newcomer pushed his way to the front of the shoulder-to-shoulder swarm surrounding Williamson and shot down that idea.

"What does it feel like," Duke teammate RJ Barrett asked, "to be the best prospect since LeBron James?"

Williamson has similar hype. Soon, he can start showing if he has the game to match.

The powerhouse power forward will almost certainly be doing it in the uniform of the New Orleans Pelicans, who hold the No. 1 pick Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NBA teams are discouraged from announcing who they will pick, and the Pelicans confirmed nothing to Williamson when he visited recently.

"They just told me that maybe they'll draft me and I'm a good player or something," Williamson said.

Maybe?

It would be one of the biggest surprises anyone in the NBA conjured up in years if the Pelicans passed on a player whose combination of size, speed and skill calls to mind James and few others. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field and joining Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis as the only freshmen to be voted national player of the year by The Associated Press.

His sledgehammer slams were good for college, but Williamson wants to be known for more than his above-the-rim game in the pros. In fact, he isn't eager to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Instead, he's been improving his 3-point shot, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski noted that Williamson was previously a perimeter player before bulking up and becoming a force around the basket.

"He's still only 18 years old," Krzyzewski said on his SiriusXM radio show. "And as good of an athlete — he's a top percentile athlete in the world, not just in the game of basketball. He's that level of young man."

No wonder Pelicans fans are so eager to get him. Williamson said he found New Orleans to be welcoming when he walked around the city, and the locals should love him even more now after the team agreed over the weekend to trade Davis to the Lakers to play with James.

"The city seems very excited if I come there," Williamson said.

Memphis has the No. 2 pick and an apparent opening at point guard for Murray State's Ja Morant after agreeing to trade Mike Conley to Utah on Wednesday. Barrett is hoping he'll go to the New York Knicks with the third pick, and whoever lands at No. 4 is set to be Williamson's teammate because the Lakers included the pick in the package for Davis.

Teams drafting beyond that should feel confident about their chances for success after a season in which the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a roster featuring no lottery picks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as an MVP finalist after being taken with the No. 15 pick in 2013. So, drafting smart seems more important than drafting high.

Still, the season-long attention on Williamson dwarfed nearly everything else, so all eyes will be on him Thursday night as he walks onto the stage to greet Commissioner Adam Silver. Williamson called himself a simple guy, so maybe he won't wear the type of flashy suit that it is the usual draft-night dress code; the striped sweater he wore Wednesday was certainly plain enough.

His game definitely isn't.

"For his size, he can get everywhere he wants on the floor," said De'Andre Hunter of national champion Virginia. "He's just a very strong, dominant player."

Williamson doesn't seem caught up in the hype, seeing himself more as a team player than franchise savior. He wasn't expecting to be the No. 1 option at Duke and isn't lobbying for the job in New Orleans.

"I don't really look at the expectations," Williamson said. "I just want to win at the end of the day and I'm just going to try to be the best version of myself, and whatever the team needs me to do I'm going to be willing to do it."

But his standards are high, responding to a question about his goals by saying they include "MVP, Rookie of the Year and eventually possibly Defensive Player of the Year. Hall of Famer."

Not even James has done all that.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New Orleans wins NBA draft lottery, right to pick No. 1
Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
Likely NBA top pick Zion Williamson referenced at NCAA trial
Analysis: Anthony Davis trade a win-win for both sides
Anthony Davis says it's his time now, ready to move on

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries