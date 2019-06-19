OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

YouTube's first MLB game will be Phillies-Dodgers on July 18
MLB

Pictured is a Clayton Kershaw bobblehead. YouTube's first live broadcast of a Major League Baseball game will be July 18 when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB and YouTube are partnering to live stream 13 games after the All-Star break. They announced the deal in April. (AP photo)

Pictured is a Clayton Kershaw bobblehead. YouTube's first live broadcast of a Major League Baseball game will be July 18 when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB and YouTube are partnering to live stream 13 games after the All-Star break. They announced the deal in April. (AP photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:48 p.m.

YouTube's first live broadcast of a Major League Baseball game will be July 18 when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB and YouTube are partnering to live stream 13 games after the All-Star break. They announced the deal in April.

Viewers will be able to access the games by going to YouTube.com/MLB or searching MLB in the YouTube app. The games will be available for free and are exclusive to YouTube, meaning they will not be aired by the team's television partners.

MLB also announced on Wednesday that Cleveland at Toronto on July 23 and Detroit at the Los Angeles Angels on July 29 will be on YouTube.

The games will be produced by MLB Network, which also produced games that have aired on Facebook Watch the past 2½ seasons. MLB has a deal with Facebook for six games this season, but those are non-exclusive and are blacked out in team's home markets.

A June 14 game between Philadelphia and the Atlanta Braves on Facebook Watch generated 7.1 million total views according to Facebook. Average views per minute were not available.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

AP source: Trout, Angels close to record $432M, 12-year deal
Phillies sign Romero, assign him to Class A Williamsport
Now pitching: Harper lobbies for Trout to join him in Philly
Baseball owners extend Manfred's contract, TV deal with Fox
Former Roughrider Ken Giles in World Series

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries