YouTube's first MLB game will be Phillies-Dodgers on July 18
MLB
YouTube's first live broadcast of a Major League Baseball game will be July 18 when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB and YouTube are partnering to live stream 13 games after the All-Star break. They announced the deal in April.
Viewers will be able to access the games by going to YouTube.com/MLB or searching MLB in the YouTube app. The games will be available for free and are exclusive to YouTube, meaning they will not be aired by the team's television partners.
MLB also announced on Wednesday that Cleveland at Toronto on July 23 and Detroit at the Los Angeles Angels on July 29 will be on YouTube.
The games will be produced by MLB Network, which also produced games that have aired on Facebook Watch the past 2½ seasons. MLB has a deal with Facebook for six games this season, but those are non-exclusive and are blacked out in team's home markets.
A June 14 game between Philadelphia and the Atlanta Braves on Facebook Watch generated 7.1 million total views according to Facebook. Average views per minute were not available.
