OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 20
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Woman trapped in St. Louis jail stairwell for 2.5 days

A woman leaving the St. Louis Justice Center on June 5 after being arrested went through a fire exit door, which caused all doors on all floors to lock. She was trapped in the jail stairwell for more than two days. (Google Maps Photo)

A woman leaving the St. Louis Justice Center on June 5 after being arrested went through a fire exit door, which caused all doors on all floors to lock. She was trapped in the jail stairwell for more than two days. (Google Maps Photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 10:36 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Authorities say a woman was trapped in a St. Louis jail stairwell for more than two days after not understanding how to get out of the building.

St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said the woman didn’t appear to be suffering when she was found and refused to go to a hospital.

Glass told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the woman was leaving the St. Louis Justice Center on June 5 after being arrested when she went through a fire exit door, which caused all doors on all floors to lock.

Although the woman made noises, staff couldn’t find her because she moved from floor to floor. They didn’t search the fire stairs.

Staff finally saw her on June 7 looking through a window of one of the doors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott man arrested on arson charges
Driven by hunger: Police rescue bear cub trapped in car
4 trapped in elevators after fire causes power outage in Prescott Valley (video)
Mother and daughter accused of theft get locked in store, break glass to flee
Cars crash into two fitness centers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries