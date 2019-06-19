Williams: With the help of heroes

I was recently approached by a good friend, Edie Spain, who told me about a Prescott home improvement store that recently reached out to help an Air Force veteran from Paulden and her husband.



The Lowe’s Heroes program “transforms lives one community at a time,” assisting local nonprofit organizations, K-12 schools and deserving veterans with needed home/building repairs. Nationally, over the past 10 years, Lowe’s employee volunteers have collaborated on more than 1,300 projects, while Lowe’s has donated $1.3 million in materials.

On April 27, 30 Lowe’s volunteers descended on the home of Therese and Les Stonehart in Paulden to take out furniture and replace more than 1,000 square feet of worn carpeting with wheelchair-friendly flooring. They also insisted on patching and painting the living room.



That’s what happened. Here’s why.



Therese leans to kiss Les, her husband of almost 40 years. She leans because he is in a wheelchair. Their 1978 wedding album photos show a bride and a groom, young, athletic and tan while honeymooning in Mexico. They could not possibly have known that, in a few weeks, their lives would be forever altered.

Eight weeks after the wedding, a tragic traffic accident put Les into a coma. His bride was at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, enduring boot camp. Granted a seven-day pass she rushed to Chandler, Arizona, where doctors recommended institutionalization and a priest suggested an annulment. Therese took control, placing Les’ beloved music by his ear. She then returned to boot camp to complete training. Alone. Her outfit had finished without her.

The music worked. Les woke up singing a Neil Diamond song, although he suffered brain damage, blindness in one eye and paralysis on one side. Her wedding vow of “in sickness and in health till death do us part” was an etched promise, so Therese arranged therapies and took him home.



She fulfilled her Air Force commitment, eventually re-enlisting for a total of eight years all the while caring for Les who, thanks to therapy, could be on his own in his wheelchair. When asked if she ever broke down, she said, “Once I pulled the car over and wept.” Once.



During her military years, Therese contributed considerable artistic talents to the Air Force, earning countless commendations from top brass, the first awarded only 10 months after Les’ accident. In 1986, Sgt. Therese Stonehart received an honorable discharge from the Air Force. She demonstrated what true honor means by caring for a disabled husband while serving her country.

Over the years, Therese was inspired to volunteer on behalf of disabled children and adults. She was a leader for the Flagstaff Special Olympic Winter Games, hosting a child with special needs in their home. A newspaper article quoted Therese saying, “My husband’s accident happened for a reason. People don’t really think about the handicapped or become involved until it directly impacts them or a friend.”

Volunteer work was the norm for her until a few years ago when Les began to need 24/7 care.



As an artist, Therese has supported her family of two by painting countless Southwestern coasters, murals, kitchen backsplashes, home interiors and exteriors, etc. Using a recently granted once-a-week respite day, she takes care of appointments, food shopping and coaster deliveries to Phoenix, driving an aging handicap van. Painting for countless hours a week in her barn studio continues to be a financial must.



“I can’t express how thrilled we are that Lowe’s was willing to help us out” Therese says. “We know that life won’t be easy from here on, but it will be easier knowing that folks care. Counting all the Lowe’s volunteers, our family now numbers more than 30! Thank you, Lowe’s!”

Edie Spain contributed to this column.



