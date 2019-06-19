Sugar & The Mint: Hometown band to headline Bluegrass Festival

Prescott’s own Sugar & the Mint is headlining the 38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, something that feels incredibly special, lead vocalist Johan Glidden said.

“We feel very welcome and loved in Prescott and especially to be doing this,” Glidden said. “I get nervous about a lot of shows and excited about a lot of shows. There’s just something really nice about the feeling of getting to headline your hometown festival. It’s kind of a landmark for us.”

The award-winning contemporary bluegrass, new old-time country and indie folk band, comprised of Glidden (lead vocals, guitar and violin), Matt Tatum Haynes (mandolin and vocals), Glory Glidden (violin and vocals), Keenan Hammack (guitar and vocals) and Cosimo Bohrman (bass and vocals), has performed at the festival before, but this is the first time for them as the headliners.

Though the group has undergone changes when it comes to members, it is still the same band and plays a lot of the same songs, Johan Glidden said. If anyone hasn’t seen it since two years ago at the festival, they will see a lot of growth and more original material at this year’s event, he said.

The Prescott Bluegrass Festival is Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23, with performances beginning at 11 a.m. Sugar & the Mint will take the stage, located on the south side of courthouse plaza, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“I write most of the songs with lyrics and then Keenan … has written some excellent instrumental tunes,” Johan Glidden said. “I don’t want to spoil anything, but expect some brand new material and an exciting announcement about our new music that will be coming out soon.”



Having shared bills with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Emmylou Harris, the Punch Brothers, Tommy Emmanuel, Jerry Douglas, I’m With Her, the Steep Canyon Rangers and the Sam Bush Band, Sugar & the Mint has brought its spirited take on folk and bluegrass to audiences across the country.

It has been in and out of Colorado, which Johan Glidden called a second home for the band where there has been good reception for its type of music. The group recently was in Tennessee and it set to go to a few other places this summer including Ohio and South Dakota, he said.

However, it isn’t the only band performing at the festival. As friends and strangers gather with their instruments around courthouse plaza and jam with each other, the stage will see performances by plenty of young bluegrass talent, according to a news release from Prescott Chamber of Commerce Office and Events Manager Laura Warne.

“This year’s audience will witness the next generation of bluegrass talent and the unique interpretation and genius of new, young bluegrass players,” the release states.

Performing at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday will be Crying Uncle, a brotherly duo who ply contemporary and traditional styles of bluegrass alongside guest artists. For the festival, they will be joined by Hammack and Jason Howard, former bassist for Sugar & the Mint.

Additionally, the Blue J’s, featuring second- and third-generation performers coming together to create a sound all their own, are set for 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

The group’s music primarily includes the influences of bluegrass performers like Bill Monroe, Don Reno and Smiley/Harrell, Red Allen and Frank Wakefield and Del McCoury, as well as country artists such as Buck Owens and George Jones, according to the release.

“Their creative and imaginative twists on traditional bluegrass music are crowd pleasers,” the release states.

Other performers this year include The Central Valley Boys at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday and Old Blue Band at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There is also a drawing on the main stage at 3 p.m. Sunday.



For more information about the 38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, visit www.prescott.org.2019-bluegrass-festival.html. Admission is free.