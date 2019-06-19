Prescott man, 53, arrested on suspicion of child porn

Prescott police Tuesday, June 18, arrested a 53-year-old Prescott man on suspicion of uploading and downloading child pornography from a computer file-sharing network.

Officers subsequently booked the suspect, Brian John Myers, into Yavapai County jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police accuse Myers of uploading and downloading numerous pornographic images, including video and photographs, through an internet peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

At 6:31 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Prescott Police Department’s Investigations Section executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Banning Creek Road.

As a result of the search, police learned of Myers’ name and arrested him amid an ongoing Prescott police investigation into child porn.

Police say their investigation is ongoing as investigators continue to analyze evidence from the search at Banning Creek Road.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.