Prescott explodes for 32 runs to blank Prescott Valley
Little League
WICKENBURG — It seems that Verde Valley’s near comeback in the opener of the District 10 Minor’s All-Stars Tournament on Monday simply awoke the sleeping giant that is Prescott as the team went on to shut out Prescott Valley 32-0 in the second round of the winner’s bracket Wednesday night.
“The boys just came out and everything we’ve been working real hard on just all came together,” said Prescott manager Marc Van Wormer following his team’s monstrous win. “I told them after they won the last game that they did a good job, but we expected more, knew they could do better, and I told them tonight that they did exactly that.”
Tyler Blanchard was on the mound for Prescott Valley, throwing a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in this three-inning affair. JT Schwartz had the hot bat of the night as he notched four of five hits, including three doubles and a single. Easten Huddleston, MacGraw Van Wormer, Luke McKown and Blanchard all had multiple hits as well.
Prescott’s win advances them into the finals on Friday where they will await the loser’s-bracket winner between Prescott Valley and Verde Valley. If Prescott loses on Friday, a second game will be needed on Saturday to determine the champion.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
