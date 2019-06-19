OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 20
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott explodes for 32 runs to blank Prescott Valley
Little League

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 11:44 p.m.

WICKENBURG — It seems that Verde Valley’s near comeback in the opener of the District 10 Minor’s All-Stars Tournament on Monday simply awoke the sleeping giant that is Prescott as the team went on to shut out Prescott Valley 32-0 in the second round of the winner’s bracket Wednesday night.

“The boys just came out and everything we’ve been working real hard on just all came together,” said Prescott manager Marc Van Wormer following his team’s monstrous win. “I told them after they won the last game that they did a good job, but we expected more, knew they could do better, and I told them tonight that they did exactly that.”

Tyler Blanchard was on the mound for Prescott Valley, throwing a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in this three-inning affair. JT Schwartz had the hot bat of the night as he notched four of five hits, including three doubles and a single. Easten Huddleston, MacGraw Van Wormer, Luke McKown and Blanchard all had multiple hits as well.

Prescott’s win advances them into the finals on Friday where they will await the loser’s-bracket winner between Prescott Valley and Verde Valley. If Prescott loses on Friday, a second game will be needed on Saturday to determine the champion.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott All-Stars squeak by Verde Valley 8-7 in tourney opener
Prescott All-Stars regain focus in win over Wickenburg
Martin gets it Dunn to take Little League town Championship
Prescott Valley demolishes Williams in All-Star opener
Martin, Randall have their way in pair of Prescott Valley Little League blowouts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries