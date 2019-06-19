Police identify 2 pedestrians who were fatally struck by car

PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix have identified two pedestrians who died after being struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk.

They say two cars collided Monday night and one of the vehicles was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck 46-year-old Deqa Osman and 36-year-old Jane Hurley.

Police say two women were taken to a hospital in critical condition and they later died from their injuries.

They say the driver of one car suffered injuries that weren't considered life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the fatal crash wasn't hurt and police say the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Police didn't release the names of the drivers.