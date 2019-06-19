OFFERS
Photo: Hungry Kids organization receives donation

Originally Published: June 19, 2019 9:29 p.m.

Hungry Kids representative Jim Howard, right, receives $21,600 from the Prescott Sunrise Lions Tax Credit Project for Fiscal Year 2018. He and Mark Anderson, left, incoming Prescott Sunrise Lions president, celebrated the community’s generosity in the Arizona Tax Credit program that made support of the Hungry Kids Program possible. Prescott Sunrise Lions facilitate the tax credit program at no cost, which gives the maximum benefit to 20 high-impact nonprofits in the community. Hungry Kids benefits, on average, 623 needy children in the Quad City area. For donations see prescottsunriselions.org.

