OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 20
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Tamara “Tami” Ann Kelley

Tamara “Tami” Ann Kelley

Tamara “Tami” Ann Kelley

Originally Published: June 19, 2019 9:26 p.m.

Tamara “Tami” Ann Kelley, of Mayer, Arizona, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, mentor and friend, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 58.

Tami was born Sept. 11, 1960, in San Francisco, California, to her parents, Dwight Whipple and Beverlee Stuart. Tami spent her first years with her family in Daly City, California. Eventually the family moved to Orange, California, where she graduated high school.

Shortly after graduating, she married Richard Kelley and together they had three children: Ryan, Melissa and Kristin. In 1995 Tami and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Shortly after arriving in Arizona, Tami went back to school to pursue her passion for helping others. She obtained her Bachelor’s in Psychology and Master’s in Substance Abuse Counseling, graduating both, with honors, from Ottawa University. She found her calling in working in substance use disorders and mental health.

In 2012, she moved to Prescott, Arizona, where she was able to continue building on her passion for service.

Tami was driven by a strong faith and desire for revealing the goodness in all people especially those in a bad place.

She loved her faith, family and country. Even in death she sought ways to give back to others as an organ donor.

Tami is preceded in death by husband Richard Kelley, father Dwight Whipple, grandmother Alma Stuart, mother-in-law Ida Mae Payne, father-in-law Roy Kelley, and brother-in-law Jimmy Kelley.

Tami is survived by her children, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Kelley and Kristin Kelley; 13 grandchildren; mother Beverlee Stuart-Borok; stepfather Leonard Borok; and siblings Cyndi Whipple, Steve Whipple, and step-sisters Lynn Borok-Melton, Lisa Borok and Sara Borok.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1 p.m., at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Arizona. Burial will follow at Arizona Pioneer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Sojourner Center of Phoenix or National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

The family of Tami wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the first responders, the physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, Arizona Donor Network, Chaplain, and staff at Honor Health Deer Valley for caring for our loved one.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Carol Ann Schreiber
Obituary: Tamara Sue (Tone) Knapp
Obituary: Jo Ann Mynatt
Obituary: Vivian M. Miller
Obituary: Pauline Ann (Upton Dorsett) Shelby

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries