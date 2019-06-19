Obituary: Tamara “Tami” Ann Kelley

Tamara “Tami” Ann Kelley, of Mayer, Arizona, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, mentor and friend, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 58.

Tami was born Sept. 11, 1960, in San Francisco, California, to her parents, Dwight Whipple and Beverlee Stuart. Tami spent her first years with her family in Daly City, California. Eventually the family moved to Orange, California, where she graduated high school.

Shortly after graduating, she married Richard Kelley and together they had three children: Ryan, Melissa and Kristin. In 1995 Tami and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Shortly after arriving in Arizona, Tami went back to school to pursue her passion for helping others. She obtained her Bachelor’s in Psychology and Master’s in Substance Abuse Counseling, graduating both, with honors, from Ottawa University. She found her calling in working in substance use disorders and mental health.

In 2012, she moved to Prescott, Arizona, where she was able to continue building on her passion for service.

Tami was driven by a strong faith and desire for revealing the goodness in all people especially those in a bad place.

She loved her faith, family and country. Even in death she sought ways to give back to others as an organ donor.

Tami is preceded in death by husband Richard Kelley, father Dwight Whipple, grandmother Alma Stuart, mother-in-law Ida Mae Payne, father-in-law Roy Kelley, and brother-in-law Jimmy Kelley.

Tami is survived by her children, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Kelley and Kristin Kelley; 13 grandchildren; mother Beverlee Stuart-Borok; stepfather Leonard Borok; and siblings Cyndi Whipple, Steve Whipple, and step-sisters Lynn Borok-Melton, Lisa Borok and Sara Borok.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1 p.m., at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Arizona. Burial will follow at Arizona Pioneer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Sojourner Center of Phoenix or National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

The family of Tami wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the first responders, the physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, Arizona Donor Network, Chaplain, and staff at Honor Health Deer Valley for caring for our loved one.

Information provided by survivors.