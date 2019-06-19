Obituary Notice: Florence A. Wagner

Florence A. Wagner, 82 years, of Prescott, Arizona, born July 12, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away June 17, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona. A Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street, Prescott Arizona, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Prescott National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.