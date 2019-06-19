OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 20
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker

Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker

Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker

Originally Published: June 19, 2019 9:25 p.m.

Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker passed away on June 17, 2019, at her home in Prescott, Arizona, after a struggle with glioblastoma. She was born to James and Lorraine Walker at Spokane, Washington (Fairchild Air Force Base), on Jan. 25, 1954. She leaves her brother, James Walker, and stepsister Elizabeth Perry. Another stepsister, Judith Spilde, preceded her in death. Her parents preceded her in death. Her paternal grandparents were William and Sylvia Walker and her maternal grandparents were Erling and Mildred Stone, all deceased.

She married Gary DeCesare in 1980 and Gary Melvin in 1990. Cindy worked 36 years for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Administration and Information Technology. Her career included service at several VA Medical Centers, including Fort Meade, South Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; White City, Oregon; Waco, Texas; and Presc ott, Arizona.

Cindy cherished the many friends she knew in her lifetime. Skiing, softball, bowling and golfing were activities she enjoyed and excelled in.

She was a genuinely kind soul who left our world a better place.

Cindy did not wish for a memorial service, trusting that our memories of her will be the best memorial.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
Obituary: Adela Esther Burk
Obituary: Karen Elizabeth (Beth) Betts
Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Jane Martin
Obituary: Lea Ella Patrick

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries