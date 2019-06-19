Obituary: Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker
Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker passed away on June 17, 2019, at her home in Prescott, Arizona, after a struggle with glioblastoma. She was born to James and Lorraine Walker at Spokane, Washington (Fairchild Air Force Base), on Jan. 25, 1954. She leaves her brother, James Walker, and stepsister Elizabeth Perry. Another stepsister, Judith Spilde, preceded her in death. Her parents preceded her in death. Her paternal grandparents were William and Sylvia Walker and her maternal grandparents were Erling and Mildred Stone, all deceased.
She married Gary DeCesare in 1980 and Gary Melvin in 1990. Cindy worked 36 years for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Administration and Information Technology. Her career included service at several VA Medical Centers, including Fort Meade, South Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; White City, Oregon; Waco, Texas; and Presc ott, Arizona.
Cindy cherished the many friends she knew in her lifetime. Skiing, softball, bowling and golfing were activities she enjoyed and excelled in.
She was a genuinely kind soul who left our world a better place.
Cindy did not wish for a memorial service, trusting that our memories of her will be the best memorial.
Information provided by survivors.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...