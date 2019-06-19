Obituary: Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker

Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Walker passed away on June 17, 2019, at her home in Prescott, Arizona, after a struggle with glioblastoma. She was born to James and Lorraine Walker at Spokane, Washington (Fairchild Air Force Base), on Jan. 25, 1954. She leaves her brother, James Walker, and stepsister Elizabeth Perry. Another stepsister, Judith Spilde, preceded her in death. Her parents preceded her in death. Her paternal grandparents were William and Sylvia Walker and her maternal grandparents were Erling and Mildred Stone, all deceased.

She married Gary DeCesare in 1980 and Gary Melvin in 1990. Cindy worked 36 years for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Administration and Information Technology. Her career included service at several VA Medical Centers, including Fort Meade, South Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; White City, Oregon; Waco, Texas; and Presc ott, Arizona.

Cindy cherished the many friends she knew in her lifetime. Skiing, softball, bowling and golfing were activities she enjoyed and excelled in.

She was a genuinely kind soul who left our world a better place.

Cindy did not wish for a memorial service, trusting that our memories of her will be the best memorial.

Information provided by survivors.