OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 20
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mia Fisher wins gold at Arizona Junior Olympics Championship
Prep Track & Field

Mia Fisher shows off her gold medal after winning the high jump event at the Arizona Junior Olympic Championships on Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Prescott Flyers/Courtesy)

Mia Fisher shows off her gold medal after winning the high jump event at the Arizona Junior Olympic Championships on Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Prescott Flyers/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 11:41 p.m.

Local 12-year-old athlete Mia Fisher finished first in the high jump event at the Arizona Junior Olympic Championship on Sunday, qualifying her for the USA Track & Field Region 10 Junior Olympic Championships in Mesa from July 5-6.

Fisher, who has only been competing for two seasons, recorded a personal-best jump of 1.25 meters on Sunday.

The top four of this event qualified for the Region 10 meet in a couple weeks, where Fisher will also compete in the 80-meter hurdles, Shot Put event, Long Jump event and 800-meter run as part of the 11-12 girls pentathlon.

The young Olympian currently competes with the Prescott Flyers, a new USA Track & Field club in the Prescott area that is run and coached by her father Derek Fisher, a former junior Olympian himself.

Derek Fisher was obviously proud of his daughter considering they struggled to find a training spot in the area since high-jumps pits are hard to come by.

Luckily, they were able to find one just a couple weeks before the state meet, which evidently wound up working out in the end.

”Obviously, I’m very proud of her accomplishment,” Derek Fisher said. “But she shocked me. She jumped really well and I’m very excited to know that she was going to be a state champ and represent Arizona at the regional meet.”

The top five in each event at the regional meet will qualify for the National Junior Olympics Championships, in Sacramento, Calif., July 22-28.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott’s Makennah Mills to run in 4 events at Jr. Olympics
Bradshaw Mountain’s Nnantah races at USATF Regionals this weekend in Colorado
Local Rundown: Prescott runner Makennah Mills takes 4th in Sacramento
Prescott High track's Mills qualifies for Jr. Olympic nationals; football is just around corner
Bradshaw Mountain’s Charles Nnantah qualifies for Jr. Olympic nationals in 400m run

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries