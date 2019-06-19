Mia Fisher wins gold at Arizona Junior Olympics Championship
Prep Track & Field
Local 12-year-old athlete Mia Fisher finished first in the high jump event at the Arizona Junior Olympic Championship on Sunday, qualifying her for the USA Track & Field Region 10 Junior Olympic Championships in Mesa from July 5-6.
Fisher, who has only been competing for two seasons, recorded a personal-best jump of 1.25 meters on Sunday.
The top four of this event qualified for the Region 10 meet in a couple weeks, where Fisher will also compete in the 80-meter hurdles, Shot Put event, Long Jump event and 800-meter run as part of the 11-12 girls pentathlon.
The young Olympian currently competes with the Prescott Flyers, a new USA Track & Field club in the Prescott area that is run and coached by her father Derek Fisher, a former junior Olympian himself.
Derek Fisher was obviously proud of his daughter considering they struggled to find a training spot in the area since high-jumps pits are hard to come by.
Luckily, they were able to find one just a couple weeks before the state meet, which evidently wound up working out in the end.
”Obviously, I’m very proud of her accomplishment,” Derek Fisher said. “But she shocked me. She jumped really well and I’m very excited to know that she was going to be a state champ and represent Arizona at the regional meet.”
The top five in each event at the regional meet will qualify for the National Junior Olympics Championships, in Sacramento, Calif., July 22-28.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
