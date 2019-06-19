Letter: Praise for YRMC
Editor:
I would like to thank Dr. Parsons for his “Talk of the Town”, re: the “C” grade given to YRMC. I was taken aback by that article. There was no mention of where the organization received its data from, or who they are, and what their professional credentials are.
I worked for 16 years as an administrator for a health care provider, so I do understand how health care organizations receive ratings. It seemed more like a smear of our local hospital than a report of actual facts.
After reading the article about the rating and then reading about Dr. Parsons’ experience in health care and his experience of outside organizations trying to blackmail — I use that word because it seems that way to me — our local hospital, I did learn something new. It has been over 20 years since I left the health care sector, so it appears something new has sprung up, and it is not professional; it sounds downright criminal to me, my opinion only.
My experience of our local YRMC has been positive, and I look for things others may not. I look at how Medicare rates providers and how state licensing rates them. An outside organization that did not do its own audit has no credibility at all.
I do want to say to Prescott and Prescott Valley residents, take that original article with a grain of salt. Please listen to others who know how things work in the health care sector and this rating was bogus; again, my opinion.
Thank you again Dr. Parsons for your succinct comments.
Linda Wolf
Prescott
