G.E.M. Environmental awarded grant
G.E.M. Environmental, a 501 (c) nonprofit, has been awarded a grant by the Environmental and Sustainability fund, a component of the Arizona Community Foundation.
“In the short time that we’ve launched the Field Experience Program, we’ve already received tremendous support by the community,” said Eric M. Welsh, G.E.M.’s executive director. “The grant from the Arizona Community Foundation will give us additional resources to offer hands-on science education for underserved college students in Yavapai County.
The program will continue to expand its activities, including field trips where students apply their knowledge, broaden perspectives on conservation, and gain insight into managing public
lands.”
G.E.M. Environmental was founded in 2017 and offers STEM scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students, paid internships, community volunteer days, educational programs, regular blog series, and more. It has a partnership with Yavapai College and Drake Cement Mine, among other institutions in Arizona and New Mexico.
G.E.M. has raised more than $5K in conjunction with Arizona Gives Day, won an Arizona Gives Day incentive prize for the most dollars raised within 24 hours for a micro nonprofit, and raised more than $2,000 for Giving Tuesday to support the Field Experience Program. For more information, visit www.azfoundation.org.
Information provided by G.E.M. Environmental.
