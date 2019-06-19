OFFERS
Embry-Riddle has new chancellor; set to start Aug. 1

Dr. Anette M. Karlsson is the new chancellor for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott. (Cleveland State University/Courtesy)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 1:21 p.m.

A national search to find a new chancellor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has come to a close with the selection of the professor and dean at Washkewicz College of Engineering at Cleveland State University.

Dr. Anette M. Karlsson, a mechanical and aerospace engineer and decorated collegiate leader, emerged as the university’s choice to succeed Chancellor Frank Ayers, a United States Air Force colonel who brought his experience as a pilot and instructor to the university on Sept. 11, 2009. She is the first female top leader in the Prescott campus’ four-decade history.

Karlsson’s tenure is scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

Ayers departed the university in May with plans to relocate to Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was to become a full-time faculty member in the College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle’s East Coast campus. He intends to teach undergraduate and graduate courses in jet aircraft operations, flight safety, and the history and development of the aviation industry as well as some business courses.

The university praised the interim efforts of Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Rhonda Capron for providing leadership in the transition period.

“Dr. Karlsson brings stellar academic credentials, superb executive experience, a passion for both engineering and aviation and a team-oriented approach to her new position as chancellor,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler in a university news release.

Butler said he was impressed with Karlsson’s “vision, her humility and her proven commitment to faculty, students and staff.”

“I have complete confidence in her ability to lead our Prescott campus,” Butler said.

Karlsson comes to a university that has seen considerable growth in the last decade.

Embry-Riddle today boasts 3,000 students for the fall enrollment, 25 percent of those women. They offer the nation’s first and only College of Security and Intelligence and last year dedicated a new School of Business.

In October 2017, the university celebrated the opening of the STEM Education Center that features the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium. Since it opened to the public, some 20,000 visitors have toured the facility.

Embry-Riddle offers more than 100 associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in arts and sciences, aviation, business, engineering and global security and intelligence. The university also offers a full complement of athletic teams.

“I’m honored to join the dynamic Prescott campus of the world’s leading aviation and aerospace university,” Karlsson said in the news release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty and staff to achieve ambitious strategic goals in support of the Embry-Riddle mission of service to students.”

A Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering, Karlsson earned her doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering at Rutgers University in New Jersey. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Linkoping University in Sweden.

Karlsson conducted postdoctoral research at Princeton University before joining the University of Delaware where she became chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Her career also included time as a research/design engineer for Saab Missiles and Saab Aerospace. She was a technical attaché of material science for Sweden’s embassy in the United States.

Her research interests focus on the thermo-mechanical properties of advanced materials with an emphasis on the durability of materials used in clean energy production. She has published more than 80 peer-reviewed international journal articles and was the primary adviser for more than 15 doctoral and master’s degree students.

Her many honors and awards include the U.S. Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award, the University of Delaware’s E.A. Trabant Award for Women’s Equity as well as the Young Scholars Award of the Francis Alison Society and membership in the engineering honor society, Tau Beta Pi, the news release said.

“My leadership style is highly collaborative,” said Karlsson who will move to Prescott with her husband, Rick, and their cat Molly. “As Embry-Riddle’s new Chancellor on the Prescott Campus, listening, learning and gaining trust will be important first steps for me. That will be an essential foundation for us as we work together to elevate Embry-Riddle’s Prescott Campus.”

