OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bettman: NHL board approves Coyotes sale, new arena needed
NHL

Arizona Coyotes celebrate April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Alex Meruelo has been approved as the new majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes during the NHL's Board of Governors meeting Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (John Locher/AP, file)

Arizona Coyotes celebrate April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Alex Meruelo has been approved as the new majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes during the NHL's Board of Governors meeting Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (John Locher/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 2:05 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Alex Meruelo has been approved as the new majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes during the NHL's Board of Governors meeting.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday also reaffirmed the league's belief that the Coyotes need a downtown arena for the long-troubled franchise to have a future in Phoenix.

Andrew Barroway's sale of a majority stake in the Coyotes to Meruelo won't be closed until July, but the billionaire entrepreneur is approved to take charge of a franchise that has had several majority owners in the past two decades, including the NHL itself.

Bettman says Meruelo is "committed" to attempting to get a new arena for the Coyotes. The club currently plays in suburban Glendale, which "is not viable long-term," according to Bettman.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Source: NHL settles on Las Vegas for expansion
Bettman: Seattle would get Vegas’ favorable expansion terms
It’s official: NHL bets on Las Vegas
NHL adds Seattle as league's 32nd team, play begins in 2021
Coyotes one step closer to new owner

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries