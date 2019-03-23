OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AP source: Grizzlies trade Conley to Jazz for 3 players
NBA

In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the decision says the Memphis Grizzlies have traded veteran point guard Mike Conley, who has played the most games in franchise history, to the Utah Jazz. The person says the Grizzlies swapped Conley for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday, June 19, 2019, on condition of anonymity because neither Memphis nor Utah has announced the trade.(Brandon Dill/AP, file)

In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the decision says the Memphis Grizzlies have traded veteran point guard Mike Conley, who has played the most games in franchise history, to the Utah Jazz. The person says the Grizzlies swapped Conley for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday, June 19, 2019, on condition of anonymity because neither Memphis nor Utah has announced the trade.(Brandon Dill/AP, file)

TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 8:04 p.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies traded away the final piece of the franchise's best years on Wednesday, sending veteran point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for a trio of players, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Grizzlies swapped Conley for forward Jae Crowder, guard/forward Kyle Korver and guard Grayson Allen, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Memphis nor Utah has announced the trade, which cannot be completed until the new league year starts on July 6.

Conley confirmed the trade on Twitter, thanking Memphis for making him the man he is and being his home.

"Time for another chapter! Excited to give all I have to The Jazz ...!" Conley tweeted.

ESPN.com first reported the deal, which it says also includes Utah's No. 23 pick overall in Thursday night's draft.

Conley was the final piece of the core that led the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff berths, including the 2013 Western Conference Finals. Zach Randolph and Tony Allen left in 2017 as free agents, and Memphis traded Marc Gasol to Toronto in February, splitting up a duo that had been the NBA's longest-tenured teammates. Gasol went on to help the Raptors win their first NBA title.

The move almost certainly means that Ricky Rubio will be elsewhere next season, even after he averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Jazz this season. Pairing Conley with rising star Donovan Mitchell figures to give the Jazz one of the best backcourts in the league next season and would seem to bolster Utah's chances in a rapidly changing Western Conference.

The move also could make Memphis a major player in free agency for 2020, although much of that space hinges on what the team does to fill out a roster this summer.

It's the second major trade in the West since the NBA Finals ended last week, the first being the move sending Anthony Davis from New Orleans to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. And the five-time defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors won't have Klay Thompson or Kevin Durant for much, if not all, of next season because of injuries — and it remains a possibility that both will sign elsewhere this summer as well.

The Grizzlies tried to trade Conley before the deadline but couldn't, with the guard's pricey contract complicating deals. Conley signed a max contract in July 2016 with $67 million more due over the next two seasons.

He leaves with a handful of franchise records, including most games played (788) over his 12 seasons in Memphis. Conley, who turns 32 on Oct. 11, played only 12 games in 2017-18 because of a painful left heel that needed season-ending surgery. But Conley returned this last season to play 70 games and scored a career-best 21.1 points per game. He was just off his career highs with 6.4 assists per game and averaged 1.3 steals per game.

Mike Miller, Conley's former teammate and now an assistant coach with the Memphis Tigers, wrote on Twitter that the FedExForum won't be the same without the Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer.

"Mike's 12 years in Memphis exceeded all expectations and has been full of countless memories for the city!!" Miller wrote.

The Grizzlies are busy rebuilding after drafting Jaren Jackson Jr. with the fourth overall pick last year, and they hold the No. 2 pick overall for Thursday night's draft, which is likely to be point guard Ja Morant of Murray State as Conley's replacement. Memphis hired its new coach, Taylor Jenkins, last week with what management called a "significant" and "long-term commitment."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Booker’s 48 not enough as Suns fall to Grizzlies
Conley scores career-high 38, Grizzlies rout Suns 115-96
Grizzlies feast on Suns’ poor shooting
NBA Playoff Roundup: Bucks take Game 1
Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Suns

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries