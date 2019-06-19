3 indicted for allegedly trying to sell 14,000 pills laced with fentanyl
PHOENIX – A state grand jury indicted Edwin Radames Veliz-Flores, Ines Helena Acosta and Roberto Yescas on several charges Wednesday including their alleged involvement in the sale or transfer of 14,000 pills that were laced with fentanyl, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Veliz-Flores, Acosta and Yescas were indicted for one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, one count of transportation of narcotic drugs (fentanyl) for sale over threshold, and offer to sell or transfer a narcotic drug (fentanyl) over threshold.
The charges are based on an investigation conducted by detectives with the Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Division along with special agents with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI).
Detectives with MCSO along with HSI special agents conducted an operation on a supplier suspected of selling bulk fentanyl pills June 5. Agents set up the buy to take place at the Arizona Mills Mall located in Tempe, a press release said.
While in the parking lot of the mall, detectives observed what they believed to be a drug transaction. When investigators moved in to make the arrest, all three suspects attempted to flee the scene. Detectives were able to recover two large packages containing approximately 14,000 pills laced with fentanyl. The estimated street value of the pills is $154,000.
Three suspects, later identified as Yescas, Acosta and Veliz-Flores were taken into custody.
Information provided by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
|Community Calendar
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
