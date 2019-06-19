OFFERS
10 Things to Know for Today, June 19, 2019

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet supporters at a rally where the president formally announced his 2020 re-election bid Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 8:10 a.m.

Your look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - US NAVY SAYS MINE FROM TANKER ATTACK RESEMBLES IRANIAN ONES

The limpet mines used to attack a Japanese-owned oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz last week bore "a striking resemblance" to similar mines displayed by Iran, a Navy explosives expert says, stopping short of directly blaming Tehran for the assault.

Trump kicks off 2020 campaign at Orlando rally by Associated Press

2 - TRUMP AIRS FAMILIAR GRIEVANCES IN 2020 LAUNCH

The president kicks off his reelection campaign with blistering attacks at a rally in Orlando that focused more on settling scores than laying out his agenda for a second term.

3 - UN EYES PROBE OF SAUDI PRINCE OVER SLAYING

An independent U.N. human rights expert investigating the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi recommends an investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing "credible evidence."

4 - XI: NORTH KOREA TAKING 'RIGHT DIRECTION' POLITICALLY

On the eve of a two-day visit to Pyongyang, the Chinese president didn't mention the stalled nuclear weapons talks between Washington officials and Kim Jong Un.

5 - WHERE LOCAL NEWS IS GETTING A REAL CHANCE

A small newspaper in western Massachusetts hires more reporters, adds sections and begins hosting community events to kick-start circulation.

6 - UN SEES RECORD RISE IN REFUGEES

A U.N. agency says a record 71 million people have now been displaced worldwide by war, persecution and other violence.

7 - EPA ROLLING BACK ENVIRONMENTAL RULE

An announcement has come on a replacement for an Obama-era regulation that sought to limit coal-fired plants in the nation's electrical grid.

8 - CASE FOR REPARATIONS RETURNS TO CAPITOL HILL

This time amid a growing discussion among Democrats about what the country might owe to the descendants of slaves in the U.S.

9 - 'DEMOCRACY VOUCHER' PROGRAM A HIT

A first-of-its-kind public campaign finance program in Seattle is giving voters vouchers worth $100 so they can make donations to candidates.

10 - LAWMAKERS TO HEAR FROM PILOTS CRITICAL OF BOEING

The president of the pilots' union at American Airlines says the aviation giant made mistakes in its design of the 737 Max and not telling pilots about new flight-control software on the plane.

