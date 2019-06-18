Williams: The fruits of ordination

In a recent column, I sought to realize my full true life’s potential by offering my services as a national spokesman for some product, service or whatever else. My supplication fell on uncaring ears, it seems.

I’m still sitting here pecking at my computer keyboard in my American Sportsman Rugged Lumberjack flannel shirt with three chest pockets, a bi-swing back and knit inside back yoke and black heavy-duty trucker style 2-inch-wide hip-clip suspenders with patented silver tone no-slip jumbo clips. I’m dressed for immediate action, but no, the spokesman gig and I just weren’t meant for each other, I guess.

My thirst for self-transcendence may have finally hit pay dirt, however. Maybe. Through diligence, commitment and an unfailing dedication, I have finally achieved an elevation in my status among men. I have been ordained.



Much by chance, I discovered that by investing upwards of 25 seconds of my time online, I could receive full credentials as a minister of the International Self-Righteous Church of Hyperbole. Within two weeks, I will receive in the mail, an 8-inch by 10-inch certificate and wallet card with my name printed on them somewhere. I’m researching various manufactures for just the right shingle to hang out. Something in good taste and not too ostentatious.



With such iron-clad authentication on my wall, in my back pocket and my front door step, I will soon be qualified to perform wedding ceremonies, walk with ecclesiastical rectitude, and adorn myself in flowing robes, a clerical collar, a cassock, a surplice, a clergy cloak, clergy headgear and a scepter. And a heavy ring. Of some sort. Why didn’t I think of all this sooner?

I will no longer use glassware, but will sip beverages from a chalice. Most daily rituals will be conducted within the illumination of candles and candelabra. Activities recreational will be replaced with activities liturgical.



I will lower my voice at least an octave, speak more slowly and address others as “My child, my son, etc.” I, myself, will request to be addressed as Father Wil. I already suggested that to my sister. I haven’t heard from her since.

If I needed assurance that becoming a minister was the right thing to do, I beam with pride that Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Dwayne Johnson and Lady Gaga are also proud certificate- and card-carrying disciples of the same online organization that ordained me. If I ever wanted to be a member of an august contingent of high-hats, I’ve now achieved that inspirational goal.



As a duly beatified member of the International Self-Righteous Church of Hyperbole, I will minister to my flock, my assemblage, my gaggle, etc. It’s largely a matter of whoever shows up.

Among my teachings will be the enlightened path to the wondrous sport of football. When the Arizona Cardinals win. And baseball. When the Diamondbacks win.

To strengthen the individual bodies of my followers, I will recommend copious quantities of peach pie, popcorn, hamburgers, and chocolate cake. And Cheetos.

I’m also thinking of constructing a confessional in the backyard next to the shed. I will build it of humble, consecrated plywood. This humble structure could suffice until I erect a more permanent and appropriate edifice somewhere else.



Donations would be welcome. I’m thinking of organizing an ecclesiastical go-fund-me account, but large envelopes stuffed with unmarked and non-sequential bills at my back door after dark would be delightfully accepted, as well.



To comment on this column or to express your solid support for Father Wil’s new initiative, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.