Spring 2019 All-Courier team: Tennis and Track & Field

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2019 Spring All-Courier Team. Congratulations to each player on a great spring season.

Tennis

2019 All-Courier Boys Tennis Team

Colin Streeter, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

David Medevielle, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

Sam Stoecker, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

Owen Thomas, freshman, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

2019 All-Courier Girls Tennis Team

Ava Andrews, freshman, Prescott: Division II, Section II Singles Player of the Year; Badgers’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Sierra McDonald, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 2 singles player/No. 2 doubles player.

Heidi Madsen, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 3 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Abby Stoecker, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 4 singles player/No. 2 doubles player.

Geneva Raber, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 5 singles player.

Riley Smith, sophomore, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 6 singles player/No. 3 doubles player.

Ellie Fenderson, sophomore, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 3 doubles player.

Brinlee Kidd, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Madlen Dodova, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Track & Field

2019 All-Courier Boys Track & Field Team

All results from 2019 Division III state meet

Top 6 finishers only

4x100m relay team, Prescott: 6th place, 43.61 seconds.

Noah Shaver, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 5th, discus, 140 feet and 11 inches; 1st, javelin, 186-11.

Matthew Kaitschuck, junior, Prescott: 4th, javelin, 161-01.

2019 All-Courier Girls Track & Field Team

Emma Alvarez, junior, Prescott: 5th place, 400m dash, 59.81 seconds.

Makenna Bray, junior, Prescott: 3rd, 1600m run, 5:16.65.

Emily McMahon, junior, Prescott: 6th, 3200m run, 11:44.22.

Emma Lloyd, sophomore, Prescott: 5th, 300m hurdles, 47.50.

4x100m relay team, Prescott: 2nd, 50.71.

4x400m relay team, Prescott: 2nd, 4:06.86.

4x800m relay team, Prescott: 1st, 9:58.40.

Keely Bunch, junior, Prescott: 6th, pole vault, 9-06.

Lily Jensen, junior, Prescott: 2nd, long jump, 17-02.75.

Melia Hoyt, freshman, Prescott: 6th, long jump, 16-02.50.