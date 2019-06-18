Spring 2019 All-Courier team: Tennis and Track & Field
All-Courier
EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2019 Spring All-Courier Team. Congratulations to each player on a great spring season.
Tennis
2019 All-Courier Boys Tennis Team
Colin Streeter, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.
David Medevielle, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.
Sam Stoecker, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.
Owen Thomas, freshman, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.
2019 All-Courier Girls Tennis Team
Ava Andrews, freshman, Prescott: Division II, Section II Singles Player of the Year; Badgers’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.
Sierra McDonald, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 2 singles player/No. 2 doubles player.
Heidi Madsen, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 3 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.
Abby Stoecker, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 4 singles player/No. 2 doubles player.
Geneva Raber, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 5 singles player.
Riley Smith, sophomore, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 6 singles player/No. 3 doubles player.
Ellie Fenderson, sophomore, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 3 doubles player.
Brinlee Kidd, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.
Madlen Dodova, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.
Track & Field
2019 All-Courier Boys Track & Field Team
All results from 2019 Division III state meet
Top 6 finishers only
4x100m relay team, Prescott: 6th place, 43.61 seconds.
Noah Shaver, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 5th, discus, 140 feet and 11 inches; 1st, javelin, 186-11.
Matthew Kaitschuck, junior, Prescott: 4th, javelin, 161-01.
2019 All-Courier Girls Track & Field Team
Emma Alvarez, junior, Prescott: 5th place, 400m dash, 59.81 seconds.
Makenna Bray, junior, Prescott: 3rd, 1600m run, 5:16.65.
Emily McMahon, junior, Prescott: 6th, 3200m run, 11:44.22.
Emma Lloyd, sophomore, Prescott: 5th, 300m hurdles, 47.50.
4x100m relay team, Prescott: 2nd, 50.71.
4x400m relay team, Prescott: 2nd, 4:06.86.
4x800m relay team, Prescott: 1st, 9:58.40.
Keely Bunch, junior, Prescott: 6th, pole vault, 9-06.
Lily Jensen, junior, Prescott: 2nd, long jump, 17-02.75.
Melia Hoyt, freshman, Prescott: 6th, long jump, 16-02.50.
