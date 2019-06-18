OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spring 2019 All-Courier team: Tennis and Track & Field
All-Courier

Prescott’s Ava Andrews hits a return shot as the Badgers play Ironwood Ridge in the first round of the AIA State Team Tennis Tournament Tuesday, April 23 in Prescott. Andrews was selected to The Daily Courier’s Spring 2019 All-Courier girls tennis team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Prescott’s Ava Andrews hits a return shot as the Badgers play Ironwood Ridge in the first round of the AIA State Team Tennis Tournament Tuesday, April 23 in Prescott. Andrews was selected to The Daily Courier’s Spring 2019 All-Courier girls tennis team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 11:34 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2019 Spring All-Courier Team. Congratulations to each player on a great spring season.

Tennis

2019 All-Courier Boys Tennis Team

Colin Streeter, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

David Medevielle, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

Sam Stoecker, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

Owen Thomas, freshman, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles team.

photo

Bradshaw Mountain’s Colin Streeter hits a return as the Bears take on Ironwood Ridge in a AIA State Playoff match in Prescott Valley Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Streeter was selected to The Daily Courier’s Spring 2019 All-Courier boys tennis team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

2019 All-Courier Girls Tennis Team

Ava Andrews, freshman, Prescott: Division II, Section II Singles Player of the Year; Badgers’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Sierra McDonald, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 2 singles player/No. 2 doubles player.

Heidi Madsen, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 3 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Abby Stoecker, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 4 singles player/No. 2 doubles player.

Geneva Raber, junior, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 5 singles player.

Riley Smith, sophomore, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 6 singles player/No. 3 doubles player.

Ellie Fenderson, sophomore, Prescott: Badgers’ No. 3 doubles player.

Brinlee Kidd, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 1 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Madlen Dodova, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: Bears’ No. 2 singles player/No. 1 doubles player.

Track & Field

2019 All-Courier Boys Track & Field Team

All results from 2019 Division III state meet

Top 6 finishers only

4x100m relay team, Prescott: 6th place, 43.61 seconds.

Noah Shaver, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 5th, discus, 140 feet and 11 inches; 1st, javelin, 186-11.

Matthew Kaitschuck, junior, Prescott: 4th, javelin, 161-01.

2019 All-Courier Girls Track & Field Team

Emma Alvarez, junior, Prescott: 5th place, 400m dash, 59.81 seconds.

Makenna Bray, junior, Prescott: 3rd, 1600m run, 5:16.65.

Emily McMahon, junior, Prescott: 6th, 3200m run, 11:44.22.

Emma Lloyd, sophomore, Prescott: 5th, 300m hurdles, 47.50.

4x100m relay team, Prescott: 2nd, 50.71.

4x400m relay team, Prescott: 2nd, 4:06.86.

4x800m relay team, Prescott: 1st, 9:58.40.

Keely Bunch, junior, Prescott: 6th, pole vault, 9-06.

Lily Jensen, junior, Prescott: 2nd, long jump, 17-02.75.

Melia Hoyt, freshman, Prescott: 6th, long jump, 16-02.50.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott boys tennis dips to 1-4 on young season
Prescott girls tennis shuts out Bears
All-Courier 2016 Spring Season
Bradshaw boys’ Streeter, Turner and Calia advance at state
Local Rundown: Prescott softball torches Peoria, evens section record at 1-1

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries