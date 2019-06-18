Spring 2019 All-Courier team: Softball

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2019 Spring All-Courier Team. Congratulations to each player on a great spring season.

All-Courier Player of the Year: Caitlynn Neal, junior pitcher/shortstop, Bradshaw Mountain: Neal was one of the superstars for the Bradshaw Mountain softball team in 2019. At the plate, Neal hit a team-high .641 (75 for 117) with a team-best 24 doubles, four triples and nine home runs, 45 RBIs, 68 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. She also tallied a team-high 1.819 OPS and 1.145 slugging percentage in 37 games. In the pitcher’s circle, Neal compiled a 19-1 record in 23 appearances with a team-best 204 strikeouts and a miniscule 0.66 ERA. She won all 19 of her starts, tossing three perfect games, four complete games, 11 shutouts and five no-hitters. When she wasn’t pitching, Neal played shortstop. Neal helped lead the Bears to a 34-3 overall record, a 4A Grand Canyon region title and a coveted spot in the state semifinals.

C – Angelina Kirkpatrick, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region Second Team selection. Hit .347 (26 for 75) with three doubles, three triples and a team-best seven homers, a 1.139 OPS and four stolen bases in 29 games. Had a team-best .949 fielding percentage.

1B – Francesca Larson, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Larson hit .523 (34 for 65) with a team-best 11 doubles, a triple, a homer, a team-high 29 RBIs, 20 runs scored and a Badgers best 1.366 OPS in 21 games. She tacked on seven stolen bases.

2B/P – Jacey Buchanan, junior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region First Team selection. Batted .430 (37 for 86) with five doubles, three triples, 16 RBIs, a team-high 39 runs scored, a 1.063 OPS and a team-best 21 stolen bases.

SS/P – Jacie Hambrick, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Conference Second Team selection; 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. The heavy-hitting Hambrick batted .455 (51 for 112) with 18 doubles, three triples, four homers, 11 stolen bases and a 1.285 OPS in 37 games. She recorded a .977 fielding percentage. In the pitcher’s circle, she went 15-2 with a 0.93 ERA, 11 shutouts, four complete games, two no-hitters, a perfect game and 185 strikeouts in 105-1/3 innings (22 appearances).

3B – Kassidy Outlaw, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: The Bears’ leadoff hitter often provided the spark for Bradshaw Mountain’s offense, tallying a .346 batting average (44 of 127) with five doubles, three homers, 21 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 37 games.

OF – Michelle Loveall, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-Conference First Team selection; 1A All-West region First Team selection; 1A All-West region Player of the Year. Batted .553 (47 for 85) with a team-high 12 doubles, a team-best 11 triples, five homers, a team-high 46 RBIs, a team-best 48 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a team-high 1.714 OPS in 24 games.

OF – Madisen Duryea, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Conference First Team selection; 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Duryea, the 2018 All-Courier Player of the Year, hit .474 (55 for 116) with a team-high 13 homers, 10 doubles, three triples, a team-best 53 RBIs and 38 runs scored. She stole four bases. Defensively, she had a .941 fielding percentage.

OF/P – Gaby Colquitt, sophomore, Mayer: 1A All-Central region First Team selection. Hit .522 (36 for 69) with nine doubles, three triples, three homers, 29 RBIs, a team-best 44 runs scored, 37 stolen bases and a 1.477 OPS in 23 games. At pitcher, Gaby went 8-8 with a complete game and a team-best 99 strikeouts in 82 innings (21 appearances).

Honorable Mention

2B/SS – Tessa Eppele, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Honorable Mention selection. Batted .371 (23 for 62) with three doubles, a triple, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored in 19 games.

P/SS – Makayla Reyes, sophomore, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Second Team selection. Hit .400 (28 for 70) with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBIs, 25 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 1.084 OPS in 21 games. At pitcher, Reyes went 2-6 in 11 starts with one complete game and a team-best 60 strikeouts in a team-high 71-2/3 innings.

SS/P – Jadyn Clawson, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region First Team selection. Hit .388 (33 for 85) with four doubles, 29 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 19 stolen bases in 29 games. Had a .900 fielding percentage, helping to turn three double plays.

P/1B – Hope Neshem, sophomore, Bagdad: 1A All-West region First Team selection. Hit .333 (9 for 27) with two doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBIs, 11 runs scored and a 1.253 OPS in 18 games. On the pitcher’s slab, Neshem went 2-1 with a 5.77 ERA and a team-best 64 strikeouts in 47-1/3 innings (12 appearances).

SS/2B – Olivia Carpenter, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-West region First Team selection; 1A All-West region Defensive Player of the Year. Batted .385 (20 for 52) with three doubles, two triples, three homers, 21 RBIs, 25 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 1.221 OPS in 19 games. Defensively, had an .841 fielding percentage.

LF – Mikelle Langston, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-Conference First Team selection; 1A All-West region First Team selection. Hit a team-best .575 (42 for 73) with nine doubles, five triples, four homers, 11 stolen bases and a 1.612 OPS in 23 games.

P/SS – Abbigail Colquitt, freshman, Mayer: 1A All-Central region First Team selection. Hit .521 (38 for 73) with a team-best 12 doubles, 25 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a 1.364 OPS in 23 games. At pitcher, Abbigail went 3-3 with 26 strikeouts in 22-1/3 innings (11 appearances).

1B – Katie Stokes, senior, Mayer: 1A All-Central region First Team selection. Batted a team-best .657 (46 for 70) with a team-best 12 doubles, two triples, two homers, a team-high 35 RBIs, 28 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and a team-best 1.692 OPS in 23 games. Had a team-high .916 fielding percentage.