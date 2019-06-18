OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spring 2019 All-Courier team: Softball
All-Courier

Bradshaw Mountain’s Caitlynn Neal had two homers as the Bears take on Coconino in a rain makeup game Monday, March 25 in Prescott Valley. Neal was choses as Player of the Year by The Daily Courier as part of its Spring 2019 All-Courier team selections. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain’s Caitlynn Neal had two homers as the Bears take on Coconino in a rain makeup game Monday, March 25 in Prescott Valley. Neal was choses as Player of the Year by The Daily Courier as part of its Spring 2019 All-Courier team selections. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 11:24 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2019 Spring All-Courier Team. Congratulations to each player on a great spring season.

All-Courier Player of the Year: Caitlynn Neal, junior pitcher/shortstop, Bradshaw Mountain: Neal was one of the superstars for the Bradshaw Mountain softball team in 2019. At the plate, Neal hit a team-high .641 (75 for 117) with a team-best 24 doubles, four triples and nine home runs, 45 RBIs, 68 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. She also tallied a team-high 1.819 OPS and 1.145 slugging percentage in 37 games. In the pitcher’s circle, Neal compiled a 19-1 record in 23 appearances with a team-best 204 strikeouts and a miniscule 0.66 ERA. She won all 19 of her starts, tossing three perfect games, four complete games, 11 shutouts and five no-hitters. When she wasn’t pitching, Neal played shortstop. Neal helped lead the Bears to a 34-3 overall record, a 4A Grand Canyon region title and a coveted spot in the state semifinals.

photo

Bradshaw Mountain’s Jacie Hambrick delivers a pitch in relief as the Bears host Canyon del Oro in the second round of the AIA State Tournament in Prescott Valley Thursday, May 2. Hambirck was selected to The Daily Courier’s Spring 2019 All-Courier softball team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

C – Angelina Kirkpatrick, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region Second Team selection. Hit .347 (26 for 75) with three doubles, three triples and a team-best seven homers, a 1.139 OPS and four stolen bases in 29 games. Had a team-best .949 fielding percentage.

1B – Francesca Larson, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Larson hit .523 (34 for 65) with a team-best 11 doubles, a triple, a homer, a team-high 29 RBIs, 20 runs scored and a Badgers best 1.366 OPS in 21 games. She tacked on seven stolen bases.

photo

Prescott's Francesca Larson fields a bunt as the Badgers host Coconino in softball Thursday, March 29, 2018. Larson was selected to The Daily Courier's Spring 2019 All-Courier softball team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

2B/P – Jacey Buchanan, junior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region First Team selection. Batted .430 (37 for 86) with five doubles, three triples, 16 RBIs, a team-high 39 runs scored, a 1.063 OPS and a team-best 21 stolen bases.

SS/P – Jacie Hambrick, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Conference Second Team selection; 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. The heavy-hitting Hambrick batted .455 (51 for 112) with 18 doubles, three triples, four homers, 11 stolen bases and a 1.285 OPS in 37 games. She recorded a .977 fielding percentage. In the pitcher’s circle, she went 15-2 with a 0.93 ERA, 11 shutouts, four complete games, two no-hitters, a perfect game and 185 strikeouts in 105-1/3 innings (22 appearances).

3B – Kassidy Outlaw, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: The Bears’ leadoff hitter often provided the spark for Bradshaw Mountain’s offense, tallying a .346 batting average (44 of 127) with five doubles, three homers, 21 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 37 games.

OF – Michelle Loveall, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-Conference First Team selection; 1A All-West region First Team selection; 1A All-West region Player of the Year. Batted .553 (47 for 85) with a team-high 12 doubles, a team-best 11 triples, five homers, a team-high 46 RBIs, a team-best 48 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a team-high 1.714 OPS in 24 games.

OF – Madisen Duryea, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Conference First Team selection; 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Duryea, the 2018 All-Courier Player of the Year, hit .474 (55 for 116) with a team-high 13 homers, 10 doubles, three triples, a team-best 53 RBIs and 38 runs scored. She stole four bases. Defensively, she had a .941 fielding percentage.

OF/P – Gaby Colquitt, sophomore, Mayer: 1A All-Central region First Team selection. Hit .522 (36 for 69) with nine doubles, three triples, three homers, 29 RBIs, a team-best 44 runs scored, 37 stolen bases and a 1.477 OPS in 23 games. At pitcher, Gaby went 8-8 with a complete game and a team-best 99 strikeouts in 82 innings (21 appearances).

Honorable Mention

2B/SS – Tessa Eppele, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Honorable Mention selection. Batted .371 (23 for 62) with three doubles, a triple, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored in 19 games.

P/SS – Makayla Reyes, sophomore, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Second Team selection. Hit .400 (28 for 70) with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBIs, 25 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 1.084 OPS in 21 games. At pitcher, Reyes went 2-6 in 11 starts with one complete game and a team-best 60 strikeouts in a team-high 71-2/3 innings.

photo

Chino Valley's Angelina Kirkpatrick hits a three-run homer as the Cougars play Pusch Ridge in the play-in round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association State Softball D3 Tournament Wednesday, April 24 in Chino Valley. Kirkpatrick was selected to The Daily Courier's Spring 2019 All-Courier softball team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

SS/P – Caitlynn Neal, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Conference First Team selection; 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection; 4A All-Grand Canyon region Defensive Player of the Year.

SS/P – Jadyn Clawson, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region First Team selection. Hit .388 (33 for 85) with four doubles, 29 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 19 stolen bases in 29 games. Had a .900 fielding percentage, helping to turn three double plays.

P/1B – Hope Neshem, sophomore, Bagdad: 1A All-West region First Team selection. Hit .333 (9 for 27) with two doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBIs, 11 runs scored and a 1.253 OPS in 18 games. On the pitcher’s slab, Neshem went 2-1 with a 5.77 ERA and a team-best 64 strikeouts in 47-1/3 innings (12 appearances).

SS/2B – Olivia Carpenter, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-West region First Team selection; 1A All-West region Defensive Player of the Year. Batted .385 (20 for 52) with three doubles, two triples, three homers, 21 RBIs, 25 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 1.221 OPS in 19 games. Defensively, had an .841 fielding percentage.

LF – Mikelle Langston, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-Conference First Team selection; 1A All-West region First Team selection. Hit a team-best .575 (42 for 73) with nine doubles, five triples, four homers, 11 stolen bases and a 1.612 OPS in 23 games.

P/SS – Abbigail Colquitt, freshman, Mayer: 1A All-Central region First Team selection. Hit .521 (38 for 73) with a team-best 12 doubles, 25 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a 1.364 OPS in 23 games. At pitcher, Abbigail went 3-3 with 26 strikeouts in 22-1/3 innings (11 appearances).

1B – Katie Stokes, senior, Mayer: 1A All-Central region First Team selection. Batted a team-best .657 (46 for 70) with a team-best 12 doubles, two triples, two homers, a team-high 35 RBIs, 28 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and a team-best 1.692 OPS in 23 games. Had a team-high .916 fielding percentage.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Spring 2019 All-Courier team: Baseball
Loveall, Duryea, Bradley among those named All-Courier Player of the Year for spring 2018 season
All-Courier: 2017 Spring Season
Bradshaw Mountain completes sweep of winless Mohave
All Courier Softball: The 2014 All-Courier Softball Team

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries