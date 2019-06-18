OFFERS
Wed, June 19
Spring 2019 All-Courier team: Baseball
All-Courier

Bagdad’s Tony Ventura delivers a pitch as the Sultans face the Chino Valley Cougars Friday, March 29 in Chino Valley Valley. Ventura was chosen as Player of the Year by The Daily Courier as part of its Spring 2019 All-Courier team selections. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 11:16 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2019 Spring All-Courier Team. Congratulations to each player on a great spring season.

All-Courier Player of the Year: Tony Ventura, senior pitcher/shortstop, Bagdad: In 25 games for the 1A state runner-up Bagdad baseball team, Ventura hit .388 (26 for 67) with two doubles, a triple and a home run, 19 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. But it was Ventura’s defense and pitching that stood out most. At shortstop, he tallied a .954 fielding percentage (26 putouts and 36 assists with three double plays in 65 total chances), committing only three errors. At pitcher, Ventura led the Sultans with an 8-1 record and a 2.33 ERA in 12 appearances.

C/P – Connor Watson, freshman, Bagdad: 1A All-Conference First Team selection; 1A All-West region First Team selection. Hit .417 (35 for 84) with 11 doubles, four triples, a homer, 19 RBIs, a team-best 38 runs scored and six stolen bases. Had a .972 fielding percentage with a team-best 113 putouts and 26 assists. On the mound, Watson went 4-0 with a 0.92 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 innings (seven appearances).

1B/P – Korey Schwartz, junior, Prescott: 4A All-Conference Second Team selection; 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Batted .491 (27 of 55) with four doubles, two triples, a homer, 13 RBIs, 23 runs scored and a team-best 14 stolen bases in 22 games. His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.302 led the Badgers. Schwartz also compiled a .930 fielding percentage and, on the mound, he went 1-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched (eight appearances).

photo

ABOVE: Prescott’s Jake Schulz, right, tries to make the double play as the Badgers take on the Bradshaw Mountain Bears in Prescott Valley Tuesday, April 9. Schulz was selected to The Daily Courier’s Spring 2019 All-Courier baseball team (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

2B/P – Jaydon Harguess, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region Second Team selection. Hit .262 (16 for 61) with a double, a triple, 11 RBIs, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases in 23 games. Defensively, Harguess helped turn a team-high seven double plays. On the bump, he was 1-3 with a 1.55 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31-2/3 innings (seven appearances), including five starts.

SS/P – Jake Schulz, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Defensive Player of the Year. Hit .261 (18 for 69) with six doubles, two triples, two homers, 13 RBIs, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Defensively, helped to turn a team-best eight double plays. On the mound, Schulz registered a 6-2 record with a 2.59 ERA and 53 strikeouts in a team-high 54 innings (10 appearances), picking off three baserunners.

3B/P – Ray Chairez, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Hit .397 (25 for 63) with four doubles, a triple, 15 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 22 games. He had a .943 OPS and nine stolen bases. In 40-2/3 innings at pitcher, Chairez went 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 33 strikeouts in eight appearances.

OF/P – Michael Paulus, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-Conference Second Team selection; 3A All-West region First Team selection; 3A All-West region Offensive Player of the Year. Batted .404 (21 for 52) with four doubles, two triples, two homers, 12 RBIs, 14 runs scored, a team-high 10 stolen bases and a team-best 1.246 OPS. At pitcher, Paulus went 1-1 with a 1.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven innings (five appearances).

OF/P – Paxton Prentice, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Hit a team-best .369 (24 for 65) with three doubles, a triple, a homer, nine RBIs, 16 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .966 OPS in 22 games. Defensively, Prentice compiled a .949 fielding percentage and, on the mound, he went 2-0 with a 3.15 ERA and a team-best 74 strikeouts in a team-high 53-1/3 innings (12 appearances).

CF/P – Zach Young, senior, Mayer: 1A All-Central region First Team selection. Hit a team-best .597 (37 for 62) with six doubles, a triple, eight RBIs, 26 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and a stellar 1.388 OPS. On the mound, Young was 1-0 with a 4.47 ERA, 18 strikeouts and a save in 15-2/3 innings (five appearances).

All-Courier Coach of the Year:Brent Callen, Bagdad: 1A West Region Coach of the Year: Led Sultans to a 20-5 overall record, a West region title and a state runner-up finish.

photo

Bradshaw Mountain’s Paxton Prentice tags out Ray Chairez as the Bears take on the Prescott Badgers in Prescott Valley Tuesday, April 9. Both Prentice and Chairez were selected to The Daily Courier’s Spring 2019 All-Courier baseball team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Honorable Mention

3B – Jacob Police, junior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region First Team selection. Batted .303 (23 for 76) with four doubles, two triples, 13 runs scored, 13 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 22 games. He had a .930 fielding percentage.

P – Luke Fredrick, junior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Honorable Mention selection. At the plate, had 14 hits, including two doubles, with six RBIs and 12 runs scored in 22 games. Stole seven bases. Fredrick tallied a .977 fielding percentage and helped turn three double plays. In 11 appearances at pitcher, Fredrick went 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16-1/3 innings.

3B – Chase Torp, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Honorable Mention selection. Batted .347 (17 for 49) with three doubles, eight RBIs, eight runs scored and five stolen bases in 19 games.

OF – Jordan Massis, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Grand Canyon region Second Team selection. Batted .351 (20 for 57) with six doubles, two triples, a homer, 15 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

P/1B – Riley Roskopf, freshman, Chino Valley: 3A All-Conference Honorable Mention selection; 3A All-West region First Team selection. Roskopf tallied a .911 fielding percentage, helping to turn six double plays in 22 games. On the mound, he was sterling, going 3-0 with a 0.58 ERA and a team-best 59 strikeouts in a team-high 36 innings (eight appearances).

3B/P – Thomas Bartels, junior, Chino Valley: 3A All-West region Second Team selection. Batted .295 (18 for 61) with two doubles, 10 RBIs, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases in 23 games. At pitcher, Bartels went 2-3 with a 3.73 ERA in 30 innings, punching 33 strikeouts in nine appearances (five starts).

C/UTIL – Carson Jeans, junior, Bagdad: 1A All-Conference Second Team selection; 1A All-West region First Team selection. Batted .405 (32 for 79) with seven doubles, a homer, 29 RBIs, 29 runs scored, a team-best 21 stolen bases and a 1.016 OPS in 25 games. Defensively, he had a .972 fielding percentage, helping to turn three double plays. At pitcher, Jeans was 1-0 with no ERA in three innings (two appearances).

3B/C/1B – Carson Sandoval, sophomore, Bagdad: 1A All-Conference Second Team selection. Hit .417 (30 for 72) with two doubles, 29 RBIs, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases in 24 games. Defensively, Sandoval did not commit an error in 53 chances, registering 30 putouts, 23 assists and four double plays.

INF/P – Garrett Urquides, junior, Mayer: 1A All-Central region Second Team selection. Batted .441 (30 for 68) with nine doubles, two triples, a grand slam, 18 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 25 runs scored and a 1.182 OPS in 23 games. At pitcher, Urquides was 3-3 with a 6.57 ERA and a team-best 63 strikeouts in 38-1/3 innings (10 starts).

