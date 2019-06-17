Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case

Detectives investigating the homicide of a 16-year-old teen on June 16 off Perkinsville Road east of Chino Valley, learned that 21-year-old Kevin King from Chino Valley allegedly provided alcohol and marijuana to the underage persons involved in the incident.

During interviews and follow-up on the homicide case, individuals who were at the homicide scene admitted asking King to purchase alcohol for them earlier that day, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). King reportedly agreed and sold a small quantity of marijuana and provided alcohol to the group that he purchased from a Chino Valley business on June 16. At the homicide scene, detectives noted recovering a quantity of marijuana allegedly sold by King that day.

On Monday, June 17, detectives went to the identified Chino Valley business and located video confirming King’s purchase of alcohol on June 16 around 1:30 p.m. He reportedly gave this alcohol to four teenagers and then was given a ride home before the group headed out to the Perkinsville Road area where the homicide occurred. The group included the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Jonathan Rice, the victim, 16-year-old Aneesa Williams, and two additional men, an 18 year old and a 19 year old.



During an interview on Monday, King admitted to the allegations and was aware everyone in the group was underage, YCSO reported.

King was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including sales of marijuana (felony), furnishing liquor to an underage person (misdemeanor) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor). King is currently on probation for involving a minor in a drug offense in Yavapai County. He is being held without bond.

FUNDRAISER FOR FUNERAL

A gofundme has been set up to help cover the funeral costs for Williams’s family.

The campaign’s fundraising goal is $15,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, June 18, the campaign had accrued $3,329 in donations.