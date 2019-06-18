Prescott Valley in Brief: Ocean Blue Car Wash partners with Prescott Valley Police

Ocean Blue Car Wash partners with Prescott Valley Police

Ocean Blue Car Wash recently partnered with the Prescott Valley Police Department to allow police officers to have their vehicles washed regularly. It is important to the Department to maintain clean vehicles, which promotes a positive image to the community and enhances the longevity of the vehicle pool. Prescott Valley Police appreciates this partnership with a local business.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

PV Library Happenings

The Prescott Valley Public Library at 7401 East Skoog Blvd. in Prescott Valley is hosting the following events. These are free events. No registration required but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

June 21: Coloring for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., third-floor Crystal Room. Come and enjoy a relaxing time coloring with other adults. Bring in your favorite coloring book and materials or choose from a variety of coloring pages and materials that we have to explore the simple pleasures of coloring. Some basic instruction for ideas and techniques to spice up your coloring are available. Remember there is no right or wrong way to color, just have fun.

June 24: Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, second-floor Meeting Room. The support group meets every Monday. Are you caring for someone with memory problems? Would you like to share your stories with others? Would you like to connect with others who understand? For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association 928-771-9257 or PVPL 928-759-3040.

June 25: English as Second Language (ESL), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., second-floor Children’s Program Room. Classes will take place every Tuesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All who need language practice in an informal setting are encouraged to participate. You will have plenty of opportunities to learn new vocabulary, practice conversational skills, and build confidence in language usage through fun and interactive activities.

June 28: Chair Yoga, 10 to 11 a.m., third-floor Crystal Room. Lori Wallach will demonstrate chair yoga, and invites you to participate by trying the moves and poses with her. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support.

Firewise sponsoring free community workshop on June 19

Dewey-Humboldt Firewise will sponsor a free community workshop from 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 19 at The Barn at Mortimer Farms.

Speaker Gary Morimer will discuss Firewise landscaping that can be aesthetically pleasing while reducing potential wildfire fuel. Samples of fire-resistant plants include mountain mahogany, rabbit bush, blue grama grass and honey locust.

For more information, call 928-710-9244.

Town of Prescott Valley seeks applicants for commissions

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission, which recommends regulations and policy for the administration, control and improvement of the public parks.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of Parks and Recreation programming, special events, and parks maintenance. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits. Applicants are required to attend at least one Parks and Recreation Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

The Town of Prescott Valley also is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission as a non-voting member.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment. Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

Applications are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Executive Management Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

Chamber accepting community excellence award nominations

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Community Excellence Recognition program.

Nominations are for organizations and individuals that have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley in fiscal year 2018-19. Nomination forms are available from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 7192 E. Pav Way, Suite 102 or call 928-772-8857.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Student of the Year: Outstanding upperclassman to be chosen by student advisors and/or administration.

Teacher of the Year: A teacher nominated by a principal or school administrator who has made a significant impact on students, their school or education.

Organization of the Year: Recognition for service to and promotion to the community. A “not for Profit” or civic and/or service organization.

Community Improvement—Large and Small Project: Recognition of the development or improvement of real property in Prescott Valley.

The Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year: An individual who has served our community as a non-paid volunteer.

Citizen of the Year: An individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the community in service and/or leadership.

Business Leader of the Year: An individual who has demonstrated leadership in the advancement of the business community and economy of Prescott Valley.

Chamber Member of the Year: A member who has through dedication made outstanding contribution to the Chamber of Commerce.

Prescott Valley Heritage Award: An individual who was instrumental in the founding of Prescott Valley and/or its top organizations.

Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium June 20

The third annual Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium will be held on Thursday, June 20, with registration beginning at 9:45 a.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Check out the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15 a.m.

This free Symposium is open to the public and will feature local professionals, service providers, and networking with other family caregivers. This year’s focus will be to provide important information to help decrease family caregiver stress by offering invaluable presentations by NACOG Area Agency on Aging Program Coordinators, AARP Arizona, and information about financial assistance options.

Family caregivers are at-risk for job loss, health decline, and isolation while taking on the immense unpaid responsibility of caring for a loved one, friend, neighbor, parent, spouse or child. Learn more about resources in your community that may help you in finding balance. Lunch will be provided by AARP Arizona.

To register, call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

Coffee With a Cop scheduled for July 2

Coffee With a Cop is a venue for non-threatening, social interaction between law enforcement officers and residents of the community. It’s a chance to connect, ask questions, voice your concerns and get to know your local area police officers in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. The next Coffee With a Cop event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Denny’s, 7925 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

Upcoming dates:

• Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at HomeSmart Fine Homes & Land, 8133 Highway 69, Suite C, Prescott Valley;

• Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Sally B’s Cafe, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Walmart Car Show set for June 29

The Prescott Valley Walmart Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley.

All makes and models of cars welcome. In addition to classic cars, there will be a silent auction, food, vendors and music.

For information, call 602-448-2212 or visit GivetoPCH.org.

VA public hearing scheduled for June 26

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System has scheduled a public hearing for 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the theater, Bldg. 15, at the main VA hospital in Prescott to present a proposal on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS.

This EUL would enable the VA to improve its ability to continue providing benefits and services to veterans and their families through the renovation of six historic quarters (buildings 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10) and approximately three acres of adjacent land on the southwestern portion of the campus.

This co-location of housing on the campus would enable veterans greater access to services. The VA would like to elicit comments from veterans and other interested parties regarding plans to have supportive housing on the campus.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and is encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing to Mary Dillinger, Public Affairs, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313 or call 928-717-7587.

PVPD Youth Academy set for July 8-12

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its summer 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” from Monday to Friday, July 8-12, at the Police Department. Academy size is limited to 15 students, ages 14 to 18, who are attending school within the town limits of Prescott Valley in August. This program is being offered free to these students.

The Police Department wants the community’s youth to see what it means to be a police officer, to live a life of sacrifice and service to a community, and how rewarding and fulfilling this life can be. Attendees will leave the academy certified in first aid. They will have exciting experiences in team building and learn about the importance of professionalism in times of crisis.

Applications for the academy are available at the police station, online http://www.pvaz.net/894/Youth-Police-Academy, at the public library, and at area schools. Those selected to participate will be notified before June 15.

The Police Department is requesting donations from the business community in the form of cash sponsorships, water, and nutritious snacks for youth academy participants. Sponsors will be recognized in printed material and social media for their contributions to this program. Please make checks payable to “Prescott Valley Police Foundation” with Youth Academy on the memo line; 100% of donations will go to this program. Donations can be dropped off at the station, or contact CSO Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.