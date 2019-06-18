OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 18
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police say video depicts shoplifting preceding heated clash

Rev. Jarrett Maupin, center, a civil rights advocate, speaks during a news conference as Dravon Ames, second from right, and Iesha Harper, right, are joined by their attorneys Sandra Slaton, second from left, and Tom Horne, left, at Phoenix City Hall, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Phoenix. Ames and his pregnant fianc e, Harper, who had guns aimed at them by Phoenix police during a response to a shoplifting report say they don't accept the apologies of the city's police chief and mayor and want the officers involved to be fired. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Rev. Jarrett Maupin, center, a civil rights advocate, speaks during a news conference as Dravon Ames, second from right, and Iesha Harper, right, are joined by their attorneys Sandra Slaton, second from left, and Tom Horne, left, at Phoenix City Hall, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Phoenix. Ames and his pregnant fianc e, Harper, who had guns aimed at them by Phoenix police during a response to a shoplifting report say they don't accept the apologies of the city's police chief and mayor and want the officers involved to be fired. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

ANITA SNOW, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 3:27 p.m.

Phoenix Police stop shoplifters by Courier Video

PHOENIX — Police released surveillance video Tuesday aimed at backing up their assertion that adults and not just a child were shoplifting before a videotaped encounter during which Phoenix officers pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family.

The release came just hours before a community meeting with the city's mayor and police chief amid an outcry that has attracted national attention. The couple involved and civil rights advocates also were expected to attend.

A store video released by police is difficult to follow because it has been edited and the subjects' faces are blurred. It shows a man taking something from a display rack and examining it, but it's unclear what happened to the package when he walked off camera.

Another snippet of video later shows a little girl with a doll in a box walking out of the store accompanied by adults.

A police statement last week about the incident in late May states Dravon Ames told police he threw a pair of stolen underwear out of his car. Police also say a woman traveling in a different vehicle was arrested separately for stealing aluminum foil.

A bystander's video that came to light last week shows officers aiming guns and yelling profane commands at Ames and his pregnant fiancée, Iesha Harper, as she held their 1-year-old daughter. They say their 4-year-old daughter had taken a doll from a store without their knowledge.

The store decided not to prosecute and no charges have been filed.

The couple, who is black, filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations as a precursor to a lawsuit. The race of the officers is not known.

Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams were expected at the Tuesday night meeting at a downtown church. Both have apologized publicly for the way the encounter was handled.

Ames has a pending case on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer in an unrelated case that followed a traffic accident in suburban Tempe, Arizona, last year. Court documents say Ames unsuccessfully tried to kick officers several times when they arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana.

One Tempe officer used a stun gun on Ames because he thought he was trying to grab the other officer's gun, according to documents.

Phoenix police have not responded to repeated questions about whether the officers in the videotaped encounter following the alleged shoplifting were aware of, or influenced by, Ames' earlier case. Civil liberties attorney Sandra Slaton said Monday the prior case was irrelevant.

The police chief has said an investigation into the officers' actions is under way. The Phoenix police union is urging calm, saying it will not express an opinion until the investigation is completed.

The bystander's video comes amid an investigation by police departments in Phoenix and other cities into a database that appears to catalog thousands of bigoted or violent social media posts by active-duty and former officers.

Williams, who is black, has moved some officers to "non-enforcement" assignments while the department looks into Facebook posts she called "embarrassing and disturbing."

The database published by Plain View Project earlier this month included nearly 180 posts tied to current Phoenix police officers that disparage Muslims, black people, transgender people and other groups.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Couple want officers fired who pointed guns over shoplifting
Glendale Police Department defends officers who used stun gun on handcuffed man
Justice Department to review fatal Arizona police shooting
Prosecutor asks for deeper probe of police stun-gun incident
Teen suspended for bringing BB gun to school

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries